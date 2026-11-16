EXCLUSIVE: NRS to arraign AGIP, ESSO, MDs over alleged OML 125, OML 133 tax default

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed January 27, 2027, for the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to arraign Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (AGIP), Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, and their respective managing directors, Messrs Jagir Baxi and Maurizio Pinna, over alleged tax evasion relating to their Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 125 and 133.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed January 27, 2027, for the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to arraign Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (AGIP), Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, and their respective managing directors, Messrs Jagir Baxi and Maurizio Pinna, over alleged tax evasion relating to their Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 125 and 133.

Nairametrics confirmed the date while exclusively reviewing separate charge sheets filed by the NRS against the two oil companies.

The development comes amid the NRS’s recent criminal charge against Sterling Global Oil Resources Limited (SGORL) and its Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Baro, over petroleum royalty obligations and alleged nine-year tax liabilities relating to its Oil Mining Lease (OML) 146.

What the NRS alleges against AGIP(OML125) and ESSO(OML 133)

In its separate three-count charges against AGIP and ExxonMobil’s Nigerian subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, the service alleged that on May 9, 2026, the companies were served with notices pursuant to Section 57 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025.

The notices, issued by the Nigeria Revenue Service, required the companies to provide information relating to their petroleum royalty obligations in respect of OMLs 125 and 133 for the period January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2025.

The service added that reminder notices dated June 15, 2026, were subsequently issued, but the companies allegedly failed, refused and/or neglected to comply with the notices by failing to produce the required books, documents, records and information.

The NRS maintains that the alleged conduct constitutes an offence under Section 57 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, punishable under Sections 130(1) and (2) of the Act.

The legislation provides for a N20 million fine or six months’ imprisonment upon conviction, as well as a N10 million administrative penalty.

The service accused the firms of concealing and withholding information material to the ascertainment of their tax liabilities, alleging that the conduct facilitated the evasion of petroleum royalties due and payable to the Federal Government.

The NRS further alleges that the development amounts to an obstruction of its statutory responsibilities as a tax agency.

Nairametrics reports that both matters were listed for plea on the cause list of the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, last Thursday, November 12, 2026.

However, the cases did not hold amid pending pre-election matters that needed to be dispensed with ahead of the January 2027 elections.

Consequently, the arraignment was adjourned to January 27, 2027.

What you should know

Both AGIP and ESSO are key players in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

In 2022, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited renewed its production sharing contract (PSC) with Nigeria Agip Exploration (NAE).

“In continuation of last week’s dispute resolution/lease renewals btw @nnpclimited & its Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Contractors, the Company has signed the last of the 1993 Dispute Settlement Agreements & Renewed PSC for OML 125 with Nigerian Agip Exploration,” the NNPC had stated.

Similarly, ExxonMobil and its partners committed $1 billion to the Usan Infill Project in Nigeria’s offshore oil sector, a move expected to increase the country’s crude oil production by about 40,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The latest development adds to the list of tax-related cases instituted by Federal Government agencies against companies with significant investments in the country.

In October 2026, Nairametrics exclusively reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) withdrew its court case against Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) following the settlement of its investigation into alleged $2.3 billion tax evasion involving the company.

This followed the commission’s allegation that the oil company had been under-declaring its daily oil production to evade taxes on its production income.