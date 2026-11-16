Only 14 Nigerian states paying up on pension obligations – PenCom DG

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that only 14 of Nigeria’s 36 states are currently paying up on their pension obligations, highlighting persistent funding gaps in the country’s public-sector pension system.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that only 14 of Nigeria’s 36 states are currently paying up on their pension obligations, highlighting persistent funding gaps in the country’s public-sector pension system.

The Director-General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworaran, made this known during an interview on Arise TV on Monday.

She acknowledged that several state governments were still struggling to meet their pension commitments despite ongoing engagements with the commission.

State pension obligations remain a challenge

Speaking on the challenges facing retirees, the PenCom boss acknowledged that state-level pension administration remained a concern, particularly as some governments continued to struggle with their pension commitments.

She said the commission was working with state governments to address outstanding obligations, noting that some had begun making payments but still had substantial ground to cover.

“We have 14 states that are paying up. But 14 out of 36 states. And, some states are doing very badly,” she said.

Her comments came amid questions about complaints from retirees who claimed they had not received their pensions and gratuities years after leaving public service.

The PenCom DG distinguished between federal and state pension arrangements, explaining that federal retirees under the old Defined Benefit Scheme are managed by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), while employees retiring under the Contributory Pension Scheme are regulated by PenCom.

Nairametrics had earlier reported on the slow pace of pension reform implementation across Nigerian states. In July 2026, this publication reported that Oloworaran had disclosed that only eight of the 36 states were operating the Contributory Pension Scheme in compliance with the law.

Federal Government clears pension liabilities

Oloworaran said the Federal Government had addressed outstanding obligations under the Contributory Pension Scheme through a N758 billion intervention bond approved by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to clear accumulated pension liabilities.

According to her, the intervention was intended to settle outstanding pension obligations owed to retirees under the scheme.

She explained that following the introduction of the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2004, federal employees who retired before June 2004 and those who had three years or less remaining before retirement were covered by the old Defined Benefit Scheme.

Those retirees are managed by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), which was established under the Pension Reform Act 2014 to handle pension payments to federal government retirees under the previous arrangement.

The DG said she was not aware of outstanding federal pension payments under either arrangement, although she acknowledged that delays sometimes occurred under PTAD.

She added that the commission was willing to investigate specific complaints from affected retirees.

State pension reforms remain slow

The latest disclosure comes amid broader concerns about the implementation of pension reforms and the settlement of retirement obligations by state governments across Nigeria.

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that PenCom planned to deploy enforcement tools to compel states to comply with pension laws. The commission disclosed that only seven states and the Federal Capital Territory were fully implementing pension reform laws, while 23 states had pension laws that were either inactive or only partially implemented.

Earlier, in April 2026, the National Association of Retirees of State Governments threatened a nationwide protest if state governors failed to review pension payments in line with existing labour laws. The association cited irregular and inadequate pension payments across several states.