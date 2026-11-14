Appeal Court upholds Ex-AGF Nwabuoku’s N868 million money laundering conviction

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere.

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, in the N868.46 million money laundering case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ele-Ojo Enenche, who delivered the lead judgment on Friday, November 13, 2026, dismissed his appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, according to a statement issued by the EFCC on Friday.

Nairametrics previously reported that Omotosho had held that the EFCC proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, describing Nwabuoku’s diversion of public funds meant for security and defence as “appalling.”

What the Appeal Court is saying

According to the EFCC, Justice Ele-Ojo Enenche “held that the appeal lacked merit after resolving all four issues raised for determination against the appellant.”

The Appeal Court upheld the trial court’s judgment, which convicted Nwabuoku on all nine counts of money laundering.

The appellate court agreed with the EFCC that Nwabuoku’s extra-judicial statements were made voluntarily.

It also held that the lower court had thoroughly and correctly evaluated the evidence against the appellant, adding that the EFCC discharged the burden of proof required by law and established its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Furthermore, the Court was said to have “affirmed that the Commission possessed the requisite statutory powers to investigate and prosecute the offences.”

Consequently, the Appeal Court dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.

Backstory

The EFCC prosecuted Nwabuoku on a nine-count amended charge bordering on money laundering involving N868,465,000.

He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges, while the anti-graft agency called nine witnesses in support of its case.

During the trial, EFCC counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), argued that the alleged offences fell under Section 15 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

He maintained that evidence before the court showed that funds were paid to four companies described as “front companies” without any lawful transactions with the Ministry of Defence.

Counsel to the defendant, Norrison I. Quakers (SAN), countered that the EFCC lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute the matter in his no-case submission.

However, Justice Omotosho dismissed the no-case submission, ruling that the evidence presented required explanations from the defendant, particularly regarding the allegations of conspiracy and money laundering, and ordered him to open his defence.

What you should know

Nwabuoku had earlier refunded N220 million and surrendered a duplex linked to him to the EFCC following investigations into alleged advance fee fraud. The disclosure was made in an ex parte non-conviction motion marked FHC/ABJ/177/2024 and filed before Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The motion sought an interim order freezing several bank accounts allegedly connected to the former AGF.

The EFCC stated that the refund and forfeiture followed ongoing investigations into financial dealings linked to him.

The forfeiture proceedings were separate but related to the broader allegations before Justice Omotosho.

In May 2026, trial judge Justice Mohammed Umar held that the depositions by both the EFCC legal team and Nwabuoku in the forfeiture case before him confirmed the existence of a pending criminal case before Justice James Omotosho.

He advised that the EFCC could return with a similar application after the conclusion of the criminal trial, since the properties sought to be forfeited formed part of the charges.

Nwabuoku was appointed Acting Accountant-General of the Federation by former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2022, pending the outcome of investigations into the suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris. He was subsequently arraigned by the EFCC.