A former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has been convicted and jailed in the alleged N868.46 million fraud case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The conviction was passed against him by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday.

The case follows the trial court’s earlier decision dismissing Nwabuoku’s no-case submission and directing him to enter his defence.

What they are saying

Recall that Nwabuoku had commenced his testimony before Justice James Omotosho, several months after the court held that the EFCC had established a prima facie case requiring him to respond.

Passing his judgment on Monday, Justice Omotosho held that the EFCC had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice Omotosho described Nwabuoku’s diversion of public funds meant for security and defence as “appalling.”

The judge also observed from the records that Nwabuoku voluntarily refunded over N200 million during the EFCC investigation and did not controvert the evidence.

Justice Omotosho held that Nwabuoku is convicted on all nine counts and sentenced him to eight years’ imprisonment on each count.

However, the judge ruled that the sentences shall run concurrently, meaning the convict will serve eight years in jail.

The judge subsequently convicted him for money laundering involving N868.46 million and sentenced him accordingly, according to the EFCC.

Backstory

The EFCC prosecuted Nwabuoku on a nine-count amended charge bordering on money laundering amounting to N868,465,000.

He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges, while the anti-graft agency had called nine witnesses in support of its case.

During the trial, EFCC counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), argued that the alleged offences fall under Section 15 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

He maintained that evidence before the court showed that funds were paid to four companies described as “front companies” without any lawful transaction with the Ministry of Defence.

Counsel to the defendant, Norrison I. Quakers (SAN), countered that the EFCC lacked jurisdiction to prosecute the matter.

However, Justice Omotosho dismissed the no-case submission, ruling that the evidence presented required explanations from the defendant, particularly on allegations of conspiracy and money laundering, and ordered him to open his defence.

What you should know

Nwabuoku had earlier refunded N220 million and a duplex linked to him to the EFCC following investigations into an alleged advance fee fraud. This disclosure was made in an ex parte non-conviction motion marked FHC/ABJ/177/2024 and filed before Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The motion sought an interim order freezing several bank accounts allegedly connected to the former AGF.

The EFCC stated that the refund and forfeiture followed ongoing investigations into financial dealings linked to him.

The forfeiture proceedings are separate but related to the broader allegations now before Justice Omotosho.

Nwabuoku was appointed Acting Accountant-General of the Federation by former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2022, pending the outcome of investigations into the suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris, before he was later arraigned by the EFCC.