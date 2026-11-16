Court dismisses EFCC’s interim forfeiture bid against Jedidiah Cement over gross abuse

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the interim forfeiture of all funds in a bank account belonging to Jedidiah Cement Industry Ltd, citing a gross abuse of court process.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the interim forfeiture of all funds in a bank account belonging to Jedidiah Cement Industry Ltd, citing a gross abuse of court process.

Justice James Omotosho delivered the ruling on November 10, 2026, according to relevant court documents seen by Nairametrics.

The Commission had also sought an order directing the publication of the interim forfeiture, if granted, in the Daily Trust newspaper and on the EFCC website, inviting all persons or bodies with an interest in the funds to show cause why they should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

EFCC’s allegations

According to the applicant, it is investigating an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence involving over N1.7 billion, following a complaint against Jedidiah Cement Industry Ltd by Ibrahim Amusan.

The Commission said its investigation showed that Hamilton Resources International approached Ibrahim Amusan of Guguru Company Limited regarding the purchase of US dollars from an offshore account.

The EFCC stressed that “a total of about N1,786,490,000.00 was transferred in different tranches to Jedidiah Cement” and Omega Global Limited, which it described as Nigerian representatives of Hamilton Resources Limited.

The Commission maintained that, contrary to the agreement, Jedidiah Cement Limited allegedly moved the money without initiating any US dollar transaction as agreed.

“The money was instead used to purchase luxury houses and cars,” the EFCC argued.

The Commission also stated that a final forfeiture order had been granted in respect of the said money, while the balance in the account stood at about N13 million.

The EFCC further highlighted that the company’s managing director had failed to honour its invitation.

The applicant urged the court to grant the reliefs sought, citing Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act.

EFCC’s application amounts to gross abuse – Court

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho held that the trial court, while hearing the suit, had raised the issue of abuse of court process on its own accord (suo motu) and asked EFCC’s counsel to address the issue.

The judge noted that EFCC’s counsel argued that the application did not constitute an abuse of court process because the facts were different from those in an earlier suit in which the court had delivered judgment.

However, Omotosho held that the abuse of court process in the matter arose from the Commission’s decision to file the application despite being aware of the pending judgment in Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/192/2021: FRN v. Festus James Udoh, delivered on July 9, 2026, in which the issue of Jedidiah Cement Ltd’s Unity Bank account was raised and the defendant was discharged and acquitted.

Recounting the history of the case, he stated that on July 15, 2026, the court ruled on a motion on notice filed on April 23, 2026, directing the immediate unfreezing of all bank accounts belonging to the defendant in that matter.

“The accounts included Jedidiah Cement Ltd Unity Bank account number: 0051411536. The Court took note of the Counter Affidavit of the Applicant before giving its ruling,” the judge stated.

Omotosho explained that the EFCC subsequently filed processes on September 18, 2026, seeking to vary or set aside the court’s July 15, 2026, order regarding the unfreezing of the account.

He added that the defendant in the criminal suit filed a counter-affidavit on September 25, 2026, opposing the EFCC’s application.

The judge observed that the EFCC subsequently filed an ex parte motion seeking to freeze the account.

“On 26 June, 2026, the Court per Yilwa J. granted the exparte but same to last for a period of 60 days from 19th May, 2026,” the judge held.

Omotosho held that the court had yet to hear and determine the applicant’s application seeking to vary the order in the earlier suit, yet the Commission had gone ahead to file the present forfeiture application.

“This Court wonders why the Applicant could not just air its grievances in the said criminal suit. There is no basis upon which it would file an exparte application to freeze the account, when issues has been joined between it and the Defendant in that criminal matter,” the judge said.

“This is nothing more than a grave abuse of Court process,” the court ruled.

The judge observed that the Commission’s intention was to harass the defendant, adding that there was no need to institute a fresh suit.

He stated that the Commission could simply file all its processes in the earlier suit and wait for the court’s decision.

“The Applicant is obviously seeking for a Court to do its bidding which is known as forum shopping. The act of filing different applications in different Courts on the same issue shows the negative intention of the Applicant,” the judge held.

The judge declined to participate in what he described as an unholy act against the cause of justice and consequently dismissed the application for constituting an abuse of court process.

Previous EFCC forfeiture case involving Jedidiah

The EFCC and Jedidiah Cement Industry have been involved in a long-running legal battle across different courts.

In June 2024, Nairametrics reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of properties purchased by a Bureau De Change (BDC) dealer, Jedidiah Ibrahim Ezenwa, over an alleged N1.2 billion contract scam instituted against him by the EFCC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the judgment in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1350/2022, involving the EFCC and Jedidiah Ibrahim Ezenwa, Jedidiah Cement Industry Ltd, Omega Global Resources, Jedidiah Universal Transport Hephz Ltd, Afriinvest Asset Management Ltd, Guguru Company Ltd and Josien Holdings Ltd (the first to seventh respondents).

Jerry Ombugadu Musa, Esq., counsel to Jedidiah and three other respondents, had told the court that all funds involved in transactions to which his clients were parties were proceeds of legitimate businesses and contractual agreements.