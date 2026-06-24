The proposed amendment comes amid growing concerns over insecurity and mass kidnappings in parts of the country, as calls for decentralised policing continue to gain momentum.

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to establish state police services across Nigeria.

The bill, transmitted by President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to reform Nigeria’s security architecture, provides for a dual policing system comprising a Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

The proposed amendment comes amid growing concerns over insecurity and mass kidnappings in parts of the country, as calls for decentralised policing continue to gain momentum.

What they are saying

The Senate considered the bill after Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele presented its general principles. It subsequently scaled second reading, underwent clause-by-clause consideration and passed third reading after more than two-thirds of senators voted in support.

“A State Police Service shall be headed by a Commissioner of Police of the State appointed by the Governor of the State on the recommendation of the National Police Council, subject to confirmation by the House of Assembly of the State,” Clause 17 of the proposed amendment states.

Section 17(6) provides that a governor may issue lawful written directives of a general policy nature to the Commissioner of Police on matters relating to public safety and public order within the state.

Section 17(7) states that a state Commissioner of Police shall not arrest, detain, investigate or deploy force against any person, political party or group merely for criticising the government, except in accordance with the law.

Section 214 provides that the Federal Police Service may temporarily intervene in the internal security affairs of a state where there is an actual or imminent breakdown of public order or public safety that the state police service is unable or unwilling to contain, or where the governor requests federal intervention.

The bill also requires that any federal intervention be authorised in writing by the President, with the grounds, territory, functions and duration stated, while relevant authorities must be notified within 48 hours.

More insights

The proposed framework gives state governors the power to appoint Commissioners of Police for their respective states, subject to confirmation by state Houses of Assembly and national minimum standards prescribed by the National Assembly.

The legislation provides that the Federal Police Service may assume temporary operational command of a State Police Service where necessary.

Such intervention, according to the bill, must be authorised by the President and must specify the grounds, territory, functions and duration of the intervention.

The President must notify the governor, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, National Police Council and National Assembly within 48 hours of the intervention, according to the bill.

Any intervention beyond the period prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly would require Senate approval.

The safeguards are intended to protect political freedoms and civil liberties while defining the relationship between state police commands, governors and federal authorities.

Backstory

Nigeria’s policing system is currently controlled by the Federal Government through the Nigeria Police Force. However, worsening security challenges have renewed calls for a decentralised policing structure that allows states to play a more direct role in internal security.

President Tinubu had earlier described state police as unavoidable in addressing insecurity and urged lawmakers to fast-track related legislation.

Supporters argue that state police would strengthen local intelligence gathering, improve community-based security and enable quicker responses to crime and emergencies.

The President said communities, municipalities and local government areas would play more active roles in policing responsibilities under the proposed arrangement.

Critics have raised concerns over possible political interference by state governors, funding constraints and the risk of worsening ethnic or communal tensions.

The Senate’s passage of the bill advances the Federal Government’s push to create a legal framework for state police alongside the existing federal policing system.

What you should know

The proposed amendment is designed to replace the existing single federal policing framework with a dual structure that allows states to establish and operate their own police services alongside the Federal Police Service.

State governors would appoint Commissioners of Police, subject to recommendations by the National Police Council and confirmation by state Houses of Assembly.

The proposed law includes restrictions preventing state police from being used against political opponents, activists, journalists or other persons merely for criticising the government.

The Federal Police Service would retain powers to intervene temporarily in state security affairs under specified conditions.

The renewed push for state police comes as Nigeria faces growing insecurity and mass kidnappings in several parts of the country.

The bill is part of broader efforts to reorganise Nigeria’s policing system, improve public safety and strengthen the capacity of states and communities to respond to emerging security threats.

Earlier in June, the House of Representatives passed the Constitution Alteration Bill seeking to establish state police in Nigeria.