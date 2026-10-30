FG begins N50,000 monthly cash relief for vulnerable Nigerian households 

The Federal Government has commenced a monthly cash relief programme offering N50,000 to vulnerable Nigerian households to cushion the effects of rising living costs.

The Federal Government has commenced a monthly cash relief programme offering N50,000 to vulnerable Nigerian households to cushion the effects of rising living costs.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, October 30, 2026, by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro.

Doro said the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) is a presidential initiative designed to provide immediate financial support to millions of vulnerable Nigerians.

FG begins N50,000 monthly cash relief

The minister explained that the intervention was introduced in response to global food inflation and the rising cost of essential goods, which have continued to put pressure on household incomes.

He said eligible beneficiaries would receive N50,000 monthly to help them meet essential needs and manage the rising cost of living.

Doro stated, “Under this intervention, eligible beneficiaries will receive N50,000 monthly, providing direct assistance to help meet essential needs and ease the burden of living costs.”

He added that the programme would be reviewed periodically to reflect changes in the cost of living, with beneficiaries notified directly before any adjustments were made.

According to the minister, the ministry is working with licensed digital financial service providers to ensure secure, timely and transparent disbursement of the funds.

The intervention is intended to provide direct financial assistance to vulnerable households facing pressure from rising food prices and other essential expenses.

FG explains how NERSI payments will work

Doro explained that beneficiaries would receive text messages from the service providers seeking their consent before payments were made directly into their bank accounts or mobile wallets.

He stressed that Nigerians would not need to apply, pay fees or register through agents to access the intervention.

The minister also warned citizens against fraudsters and advised them not to disclose their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) or Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) to anyone.

He said, “If you are unsure about any message, or anyone asks you for money, call the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222.”

Doro described NERSI as complementary to existing Federal Government social protection and economic support programmes, noting that it was designed to strengthen household resilience and promote economic stability.

He added that the intervention aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to implementing the programme with dignity, transparency and accountability.

What you should know

In a related development, the World Bank said the Federal Government had disbursed N658.9 billion in direct cash transfers to 10.46 million poor and vulnerable households by September 2026.

The figures were contained in the global financial institution’s latest Nigeria Development Update, which examined the country’s social protection efforts and the role of cash transfers in supporting vulnerable households.

The report said the programme uses biometric and digital verification to identify beneficiaries and deliver payments.

However, it noted that the impact of the intervention would depend on expanding coverage, improving the adequacy of transfers and ensuring regular payments.

The World Bank also called for a shift from emergency support towards a sustainable social protection system backed by dedicated federal and state budget allocations and gradually increased government funding.

It said cash transfers and other social protection measures could help cushion households against economic pressures but stressed that programmes must reach more people and provide consistent support to improve welfare.

The institution recommended improvements in the coverage, adequacy and consistency of cash transfers, alongside dedicated budget lines for social protection at both federal and state levels.