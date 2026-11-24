LAWMA has launched a night-time clean-up operation across Lagos, targeting major waste black spots as part of efforts to address refuse accumulation ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

LAWMA has launched a night-time clean-up operation across Lagos, targeting major waste black spots as part of efforts to address refuse accumulation ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The development was disclosed by the Authority’s Acting Managing Director, Olajuwon Akinyemi, in a press statement issued by LAWMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The exercise began along the Isheri-Igando-LASU-Iba corridor, with plans to extend the operation to other major routes and high-traffic areas across the state.

LAWMA begins night-time waste evacuation across Lagos

Akinyemi, who led the night-time operation at Igando Bus Stop alongside other senior LAWMA officials, said the exercise was part of renewed efforts to address waste accumulation and restore the environmental appeal of Lagos.

“The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced a rapid night-time environmental clean-up operation, beginning with the Isheri-Igando-LASU-Iba corridor, as part of renewed efforts to improve sanitation across the state and restore the environmental appeal of Lagos ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the statement read in part.

The operation involved the deployment of sanitation teams and equipment to evacuate accumulated refuse and clear identified waste black spots along the corridor.

Akinyemi said the exercise would be extended to other strategic locations, including the Ojota-Ikorodu Road, Mushin-Moloshashi axis and Lekki-Ajah corridor.

He said the initiative was intended to provide residents and visitors with a cleaner and healthier environment during the December festivities, popularly known as Detty December.

The Acting Managing Director added that LAWMA was building synergy with traditional institutions across the state to strengthen monitoring and prevent illegal refuse dumpsites from re-emerging after the clean-up exercises.

LAWMA plans over 10 operational regions

Beyond the immediate clean-up campaign, Akinyemi disclosed that LAWMA was working towards establishing more than 10 operational regions across Lagos as part of efforts to decentralise its waste management activities.

He described the proposed restructuring as non-negotiable, saying it would improve operational efficiency by bringing waste management activities closer to communities.

The regional structure is expected to strengthen supervision and coordination across the Authority’s operations.

It is also intended to facilitate faster responses to sanitation challenges and improve accountability.

Akinyemi said the decentralisation plan, alongside the ongoing clean-up exercise, formed part of management’s strategy to reposition LAWMA and improve service delivery.

He also appealed to residents to exercise patience as the state intensifies efforts to address waste management challenges.

Residents were urged to report service lapses by their Private Sector Participation (PSP) waste collection operators through LAWMA’s established communication channels, allowing the Authority to intervene and ensure that service providers meet their obligations.

Lagos grapples with growing waste management demands

Lagos continues to face significant waste management challenges, driven by its growing population, high daily waste generation, inadequate collection capacity and indiscriminate refuse disposal.

LAWMA estimates that the state generates about 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, placing pressure on existing collection and disposal infrastructure.

In April 2025, the Lagos State Government announced plans to introduce GPS tracking for waste disposal trucks and mandate digital payments for Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators to improve monitoring and accountability.

The government also planned to support operators with the procurement and leasing of compactor trucks to address operational challenges linked to rising diesel prices and foreign exchange volatility.

In October 2026, LAWMA withdrew the operating licences of six PSP operators over poor service delivery in Igbogbo-Baiyeku, Olorunda, Ojo, Orile Agege, Ajeromi-Ifelodun and Ojodu.

The Authority also announced plans to deploy surveillance cameras at strategic locations and work with the Lagos State Command Centre to monitor environmental violations. It disclosed that 150 new waste trucks had arrived to strengthen collection and evacuation.

The state has also increased enforcement against indiscriminate waste disposal. In June 2025, the government announced a fine of N250,000 or up to three months’ imprisonment for illegal dumping or littering, with stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.

The government has warned that dumping refuse in drainage channels, road medians and setbacks contributes to flooding and threatens public health. Residents have been advised to patronise approved PSP operators and report uncollected waste to LAWMA.