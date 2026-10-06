Lagos withdraws licences of six PSP waste operators

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has withdrawn the operating licences of six Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators over their lack of capacity to effectively deliver waste collection services in their respective areas.

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has withdrawn the operating licences of six Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators over their lack of capacity to effectively deliver waste collection services in their respective areas.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on his official X handle on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Wahab said the action reflects the state government’s position that every waste collection operator in Lagos must have the capacity, competence and resources required to deliver efficient and reliable services.

Lagos Withdraws Six PSP Licences

The commissioner said the services of five of the affected operators were terminated by LAWMA, while one operator voluntarily withdrew its services.

“As part of the Lagos State Government’s continued commitment to building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environment, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) led by Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, has withdrawn the operating licences of six Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators whose capacity to effectively deliver waste collection services in their respective areas fell short of the required standards.”

“The decision reflects the administration’s firm position that every operator entrusted with the responsibility of serving Lagos residents must have the capacity, competence and resources required to deliver efficient and reliable services.”

The affected operators are K-HS Integrated Services (formerly Gboleybos Nigeria Limited) in Igbogbo-Baiyeku, Deshasat Enterprises in Olorunda, Bailas Nigeria Company in Ojo, Guestimate Environmental Protection Company in Orile Agege, Evabol Ventures in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, and Korad Closet Empire Limited in Ojodu.

Wahab said the licences of the other five operators were terminated following regulatory assessments concerning their service capacity, while K-HS Integrated Services voluntarily withdrew from its service area.

The affected service locations include Ward C1, Slot A, Abosan in Igbogbo-Baiyeku; Ibereko (LIMCA) in Olorunda; Sabo Oniba in Ojo; Papa Ashafa II in Orile Agege; Oluwa 1 in Ajeromi-Ifelodun; and Oke-Ira/Powerline in Ojodu.

LAWMA Tightens Waste Service Standards

Wahab said the state government will continue to strengthen regulatory oversight, enforce performance standards and ensure that waste management operators live up to their responsibilities.

He said the wellbeing of Lagos residents and the protection of the environment remain paramount.

“We will also ensure that the affected communities continue to receive uninterrupted waste collection services through appropriate interventions.”

“Residents are equally encouraged to patronise only approved waste management channels and support the collective responsibility of keeping Lagos clean, safe and sustainable,” he said.

LAWMA Managing Director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the action forms part of the authority’s broader efforts to reposition the PSP waste collection system through stronger performance standards, improved service coverage, accountability and effective regulatory oversight.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that every operator serving Lagos residents has the capacity to deliver reliable and efficient waste collection services. Where an operator is unable to meet the required capacity, we will take the necessary regulatory action to protect service delivery and the interests of residents.”

The latest action underscores LAWMA’s focus on ensuring that PSP operators meet the required standards for waste collection and service delivery across Lagos.

What you should know

Recall that in June 2020, LAWMA announced the immediate termination of contracts of some PSP operators involved in waste management in the state.

The waste management regulator terminated all the street-sweeping briefs awarded to some waste management companies found to have engaged in practices that violated their contracts.

The authority said the termination followed established cases of unethical behaviour by some of the PSP operators.

LAWMA also revealed that an audit exercise approved by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, exposed the sharp practices of the affected agents, while assuring residents that their services would be repositioned for greater efficiency and value for taxpayers’ money.

The statement also allowed employees of the affected companies to re-apply directly to the agency for employment consideration.