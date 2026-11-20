Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Group, has urged President Bola Tinubu to introduce performance targets for court case management and dispute resolution to strengthen investor confidence in Nigeria.

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Group, has urged President Bola Tinubu to introduce performance targets for court case management and dispute resolution to strengthen investor confidence in Nigeria.

Elumelu made the call on Thursday, November 19, 2026, during his address at the WOC Justice Summit in Abuja, where he advocated the use of technology to improve the efficiency of the justice system.

He said judicial reform was the next major step the private sector expected from the Tinubu administration following changes to fuel subsidies, foreign exchange and taxation.

According to Elumelu, businesses consider the fairness, reliability and speed of court decisions when determining whether to commit capital to an economy.

Elumelu calls for judicial performance targets

Elumelu urged the Federal Government to prioritise judicial efficiency as part of efforts to create a more attractive environment for business investment.

He argued that investors need confidence that disputes will be resolved fairly and promptly before committing resources to major projects.

“Before power, before roads, before tax incentives, the first condition is a court judgment that is fair, impartial and timely,” he said.

“Let us harness your reforming spirit, marry it with technology and the intellect of our legal profession. Let us set KPIs for case management and settlement. We can be effective and efficient,” he added.

The businessman called for the introduction of key performance indicators to measure how courts manage and settle cases.

He also advocated combining technology with the expertise of legal professionals to improve the administration of justice.

Elumelu said the reforms would build on the Tinubu administration’s earlier economic policy changes.

He maintained that judicial efficiency should be treated as a major component of the enabling environment businesses expect from the government.

For investors, he explained, the ability to enforce agreements within a reasonable timeframe is essential to making long-term financial commitments.

His proposal places measurable case management and settlement outcomes at the centre of efforts to improve confidence in Nigeria’s justice system.

Elumelu links judicial delays to investment

Elumelu said investors assess the reliability of a country’s legal system before deciding where to deploy their capital.

He identified three conditions businesses expect: enforceable contracts, consistent rules for competitors and agreements that remain valid despite changes in government.

“Where any of them is in doubt, capital doesn’t argue. It leaves,” he said.

“I have said it in New York, London, Paris and I’ll say it in Abuja: capital goes where it’s safe and stays where it’s respected.”

Elumelu recalled how he and his colleagues acquired a struggling bank in 1997 because they believed Nigerian law would protect their rights as buyers.

He said confidence in the legal system also influenced his subsequent investments in Transcorp, electricity generation, and the oil and gas industry.

According to him, businesses need assurance that agreements will be respected and disputes resolved fairly, regardless of changes in political leadership.

He argued that uncertainty over contract enforcement and the speed of judicial decisions can discourage investors from committing capital.

Elumelu also expressed concern about the implications for younger Nigerian entrepreneurs seeking to build businesses. He said the next generation should be able to make investment decisions with the same confidence in legal protections that he and his colleagues had when they acquired the bank.

His call comes months after Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele proposed a specialised tribunal to resolve commercial disputes.

Speaking in Abuja in July, Oyedele said faster resolution of business disputes was essential to attracting long-term investment and deepening Nigeria’s capital market.

While Oyedele proposed a dedicated forum for commercial cases, Elumelu called for measurable targets governing how courts manage and settle disputes. Nigeria’s courts have also introduced measures to digitise judicial processes.

The Supreme Court’s 2024 rules provided for electronic filing and service of most court documents, procedures for virtual hearings and an electronic system for scheduling and managing cases.

In June 2025, the Federal High Court announced a transition to electronic filing for new cases in its Lagos Division, while previously filed cases were to continue under the manual system.

WOC Justice Summit honours Wole Olanipekun

The WOC Justice Summit in Abuja was held to commemorate the 75th birthday of Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The event also marked Olanipekun’s 50 years in legal practice, highlighting his involvement in major legal disputes and constitutional matters in Nigeria.

Elumelu said Olanipekun had served as lead counsel to four successive Nigerian presidents when their mandates were challenged in court.

A six-volume collection titled Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases was scheduled to be unveiled during the summit.