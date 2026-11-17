Businesses under the Dangote Group are spending N3.3 trillion ($2.2 billion) on road infrastructure in Nigeria to improve the movement of goods across the country.

Businesses under the Dangote Group are spending N3.3 trillion ($2.2 billion) on road infrastructure in Nigeria to improve the movement of goods across the country.

Aliko Dangote disclosed this in Accra, Ghana, where he is attending a summit with President John Mahama, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday.

The investment is intended to support the conglomerate’s extensive manufacturing and distribution operations, which rely heavily on road transportation.

Dangote businesses spend N3.3 trillion on road upgrades

The planned spending is aimed at improving road infrastructure and making it easier for Dangote’s businesses to move products from their manufacturing facilities to markets across Nigeria.

“Africa’s richest man said his businesses are spending 3.3 trillion naira ($2.2 billion) to upgrade the road network in his home country of Nigeria to make it easier to transport goods produced by his empire.

“Aliko Dangote made the comment in Accra, Ghana’s capital, where he is attending a summit with that nation’s president, John Mahama,” the Bloomberg report read in part.

Dangote’s businesses operate about 14,000 trucks in Nigeria, transporting products and other materials across the country.

The conglomerate has interests in cement manufacturing, petroleum refining, sugar processing, food production, automobile manufacturing, shipping, power and real estate.

According to the report, more than 90% of passenger and freight movements in Nigeria rely on road transportation, while about 80% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, based on World Bank data.

Poor road conditions add to transportation costs and create logistical challenges for manufacturers and distributors that rely on heavy-duty trucks to move goods across long distances.

Dangote proposes 1,000km West African road

Dangote has proposed a 1,000-kilometre road linking Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to improve regional connectivity and boost cross-border trade.

He identified inadequate transport infrastructure as a major constraint to trade among West African countries, noting that better road links could help the three economies maximise their commercial potential.

Dangote said he intended to engage President John Mahama and other regional leaders to ensure the proposed project receives priority attention.

“I think we are really going to engage with the President and the other Presidents to make sure that this road is given a priority,” he stated.

The proposed route is expected to ease the movement of goods, strengthen trade relations and improve businesses’ access to markets across the three countries.

Dangote’s road projects under tax credit scheme

Dangote Group has previously participated in federal road construction projects through the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, which allowed private companies to finance road projects in exchange for tax credits.

In August 2024, the Federal Ministry of Works identified nine federal road projects being funded by the group under the scheme.

The projects included the 35-kilometre Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos, a 38-kilometre section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road and the 49.577-kilometre Dikwa-Gamboru-Ngala Road in Borno State.

Others were the 105-kilometre Obelle-Ilaro-Papalanto-Shagamu Road, the 65.5-kilometre Afikpo-Okigwe Road, the Nnamdi Azikiwe Road Western Bypass in Kaduna and the 49.153-kilometre Bama-Banki Road in Borno.

The group was also funding the 54.239-kilometre Lekki Deep Sea Port Road and 53.7 kilometres of side lanes for the port in Lagos.

In June 2025, President Bola Tinubu commissioned a 37-kilometre section of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Road, linking the Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser Plant to Eleko Junction. The Federal Executive Council had approved N158 billion in tax credits for the project in September 2024.

However, the financing arrangement came under scrutiny in February 2026 after Nigeria Revenue Service Chairman Zacch Adedeji reportedly said the use of corporate tax credits to fund road construction had been discontinued. According to a ThisDay report, Adedeji argued that the arrangement raised constitutional concerns because public expenditure should follow the legislative appropriation process.

Dangote expands investments across Africa

The road spending comes as Dangote continues to pursue a broader expansion of his business interests across Africa, with a target of increasing his planned investments on the continent to $70 billion by the end of the decade.

He has announced more than $35 billion in infrastructure projects across Africa, including investments in refining and other industrial activities.

The projects include a proposed $16 billion refinery in Kenya, with a planned processing capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

In Nigeria, the group plans to invest $14.3 billion to expand its refinery near Lagos, increasing its capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day, alongside investments in fuel storage facilities and pipelines across the continent.

Dangote has also disclosed plans to explore investments in cocoa and rice production in Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer after Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery is undertaking an initial public offering that has attracted about N5.85 trillion ($4.3 billion) in applications, almost three times the amount it sought to raise.