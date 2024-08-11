The Federal Government has outlined 20 key road projects across the country, funded through its Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

These projects are supported by private sector giants such as Dangote Group, BUA Group, Mainstream Energy Solutions, and MTN, aiming to enhance infrastructure, boost connectivity, and drive economic growth.

In a statement published by the Ministry of Works, Minister David Umahi detailed the projects and their locations following meetings with these companies to expedite delivery.

According to the statement, Dangote is funding 9 federal road projects, BUA 7, Mainstream 3, and MTN 1, spanning various regions across the country.

Breakdown of road projects funded under the tax credit scheme

Dangote Group Projects:

35 km Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway** – Lagos State 38 km section of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road Dualization 49.577 km Dikwa-Gamboru-Ngala Road – Borno State Nnamdi Azikiwe Road (Western Bypass) – Kaduna State 49.153 km Bama-Banki Road – Borno State 105 km Obelle-Ilaro-Papalanto-Shagamu Road Dualization 54.239 km Deep Seaport Road – Lagos State 65.5 km Afikpo-Okigwe Road – Ebonyi and Imo States 53.7 km Side Lanes for the Lekki Deep Seaport – Lagos State

BUA Group Projects:

20 km of roads in each of the three Sections of Lokoja-Benin Highway 17.6 km Section of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road (with an additional 3 km at the Kano axis) 132.5 km Kano-Kongollam Road – Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina States 130 km Bode Sadu-Kaiama Road 42 km Eyenkorin-Offa Road 73 km Lafiaji-Bacita Road 37 km Okuta-Kenu Road – Kwara State

Mainstream Energy Solutions Projects:

76.586 km Malando-Ngasike-Wara Road – Kebbi State 45.13 km Sabon Gari-Yuni-Auna Road – Magami LGA of Niger State Asphalt Overlay of Mokwa-Nasarawa Road – Niger State

MTN Project:

Dualization of 107 km Enugu-Onitsha Road

Federal Government to enforce stricter timelines and durability standards for tax credit projects

The statement also noted that during a performance review meeting with representatives from Dangote Group, BUA Group, and Mainstream Energy Solutions at the Ministry of Works headquarters in Abuja, Minister Umahi announced plans to review the liability period for all federal projects to ensure durability and value for money.

While acknowledging the progress in funding critical road projects under the Tax Credit Scheme, he urged contractors to accelerate their work to meet the nation’s economic needs.

The Minister emphasized that, going forward, agreements on milestone completion and strict timelines will be enforced for all ongoing projects under the scheme.

He said, “So, my position as the Minister of Works is that everybody must take responsibility. We will no longer fold our hands and allow the projects we have awarded and even reviewed to continue to linger.

“Nigerians are suffering on these roads, and President Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR is doing everything possible, giving the road sector special attention.

“And so it will be a failure on our side for us to fold our hands and watch contractors linger on these roads without minding the sufferings of the people.”