Telecommunication subscribers in Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu States have criticized the recent increase in telecom tariffs approved by the Federal Government, stating that it does not reflect an improvement in service quality.

According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the subscribers described the development as an “act of injustice” against the populace.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had approved a 50% increase in telecom service tariffs, impacting phone calls, SMS, and data bundles nationwide. Telecom operators justified the adjustment, arguing that sustaining quality service without a tariff hike would be difficult.

Public outcry over tariff hike

Chief Dominic Ibe, a businessman in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, criticized the decision, calling it an “anti-people” policy.

“The people are still reeling from the pains of fuel, electricity, and other increments and do not deserve further infliction of pains,” he said.

Bede Onyia, a human rights activist, argued that the government should have focused on improving telecom service quality rather than increasing tariffs.

“Subscribers experience low service provision, inconclusive calls, and high charges, among other hitches. Service provision is worse with the tariff increase, making the situation more deplorable,” he said.

Monica Okafor, an employee of a service provider, urged the public to hold the federal government responsible for the hike.

“We have battled to provide services to subscribers due to the hike, and if we operate otherwise, we will be out of business. We seek patience from subscribers and promise them improved services in the wake of the increase,” she said.

Concerns over service quality

In Enugu State, subscribers expressed frustration over deteriorating service quality despite the increased charges.

Collins Otegbulu, a former South-East regional manager of a telecom firm, noted that Nigerians were struggling with the tariff hike.

“When petrol prices increased, many people resorted to phone calls instead of traveling to save costs. But now, they find it difficult to even make calls due to high tariffs,” he explained

“The painful part is that telecom services have worsened. Operators are more interested in hiking tariffs than improving service delivery. The increase affects both calls and data,” he added.

A businessman and multi-network subscriber, Okwudili Ewu, said call drops had worsened across all networks.

“Subscribers in Nigeria do not get value for their money, which is very regrettable. Unfortunately, there is no alternative, as all the telecom companies charge the same thing,” he said.

Subscribers turn to alternatives

In Anambra, some subscribers said the hike had forced them to seek cheaper alternatives, such as data calls via WhatsApp and other apps.

Miss Favour Okereke, an online vendor, noted that the hike had made direct calls expensive.

“Before the increment, N100 call credit could give you about nine minutes or even more, but now, you won’t get up to seven minutes. With digitalisation, data is life, and I now spend more on data than on call credit,” she said.

Okey Chibueze, a phone accessories dealer, observed that subscribers were switching between network providers in search of cheaper plans.

“Some subscribers register new lines to meet their demands, believing that certain networks offer cheaper call or data rates. This is the only alternative we have,” he said.

Another subscriber, Emmanuel Ifeanyi, said he had acquired a new line with lower call and data rates.

“Subscribers are struggling with poor internet connectivity and call drops. Sometimes, calls are unavailable or appear switched off even when the phone is on,” he lamented.

Coping with the price hike

Janet Odo, a civil servant, compared the recent telecom tariff increase to other rising costs, stating that consumers have little choice but to adjust or protest.

“There is nothing one can do but cope or protest. People now rely more on WhatsApp calls than regular calls. I have three lines MTN, Airtel, and Glo but MTN is far better. Glo and Airtel usually have network glitches,” she said.

She noted that call drops are frequent on Glo and Airtel, making WhatsApp calls the only reliable alternative for those with data. As a result, she only recharges her MTN line while neglecting the others.