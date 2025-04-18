On Thursday, April 17, 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day positively, appreciating by 390.52 points to reach a closing value of 104,242.40.

This represents a 0.38% increase from the previous day’s figure of 103,851.88, successfully reclaiming the 104,000 mark.

The daily market volume also saw an uptick, rising to 376.2 million shares, a 7% increase from 351.6 million shares traded the day before.

Additionally, market capitalization grew from N65.2 trillion to N65.4 trillion, reflecting robust trading activity across 11,204 transactions.

Among the prominent gainers, ABBEYBDS and NB recorded impressive increases of 9.94% and 9.86%, respectively.

Conversely, SUNUASSUR and ELLAHLAKES encountered considerable setbacks, with declines of 9.91% and 9.76%.

Noteworthy trading activity was observed in UNIVINSURE and FIDELITYBK, which led the market in transaction volume.

Market summary:

Current ASI: 104,242.40

Previous ASI: 103,851.88

Day Change: +0.38%

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.28%

Volume Traded: 376.2 million shares

Market Cap: N65.4 trillion

Top 5 gainers:

ABBEYBDS: Up 9.94% to N8.96

NB: Up 9.86% to N3.25

ABCTRANS: Up 9.23% to N1.42

LIVESTOCK: Up 9.20% to N9.50

ETI: Up 8.94% to N29.25

Top 5 losers:

SUNUASSUR: Down 9.91% to N5.00

ELLAHLAKES: Down 9.76% to N3.05

CORNEST: Down 9.44% to N2.59

SOVRENINS: Down 9.18% to N0.89

UNIVINSURE: Down 7.55% to N0.49

Trading volume

The daily market volume demonstrated a notable increase, climbing to 376.2 million shares compared to the 351.6 million shares traded the previous day, representing a 7% rise.

UNIVINSURE led trading activity with an impressive 89.2 million shares exchanged, followed closely by FIDELITYBK with 49.5 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP also exhibited significant engagement, with 32.8 million shares changing hands.

Both ZENITHBANK and NB made substantial contributions, trading 15.5 million and 15.4 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, MTNN emerged as the standout performer, facilitating transactions worth N1.4 billion.

FIDELITYBK significantly contributed N915.9 million to the daily total, while ACCESSCORP and GTCO added N715.3 million and N706.2 million, respectively.

ZENITHBANK rounded out the trading value with N685.4 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

Within the SWOOTS category, OANDO experienced a robust increase of 6.24%, while MTN faced a slight decline of 0.41%.

In the FUGAZ sector, ACCESSCORP rose by 2.79%, and UBA grew by 1.26%, although GTCO and ZENITHBANK remained unchanged.

Conversely, FIRSTHOLD saw a decline of 1.60%.

Market outlook

Despite the day’s gains, the All-Share Index appears to be entering a retracement phase as it stabilizes above the 104,000 thresholds.

The potential recovery of large- and mid-cap stocks will likely play a crucial role in determining the index’s stability in the weeks to come.