Nigeria’s immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, has died in London.

Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 years.

A statement by his former media aide, Garba Shehu, posted on his X handle, confirmed the passing of the former Nigerian leader.

“The family of the former president has announced the passing of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London,” the statement read.

Plans are underway to return the former president’s remains to Nigeria, where he will receive a state burial in accordance with national tradition.

Life and Legacy of a Military and Democratic Leader

Muhammadu Buhari’s public career spanned over four decades. A retired Major General in the Nigerian Army, he served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from December 31, 1983, to August 27, 1985, following a coup d’état.

After transitioning from military rule to democratic politics, Buhari ran for president multiple times:

In 2003 and 2007, under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP)

In 201,1 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)

His persistence paid off in December 2014, when he emerged as the presidential candidate of the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC). He made history in March 2015 by defeating incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan, marking Nigeria’s first peaceful transfer of power through the ballot box.

“It was the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s democratic journey,” political analysts often remarked of Buhari’s 2015 victory.

Buhari was sworn into office on May 29, 2015, and re-elected in 2019, securing victory over former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with a margin of more than three million votes.

His presidency, which lasted until May 2023, was defined by efforts to fight corruption, reduce insecurity, and reform the economy, though not without public debate and critique regarding various national challenges.

Final Journey Home

According to official sources, arrangements are being finalized to repatriate Buhari’s body to Nigeria for an official state funeral. More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The news of Buhari’s passing has triggered an outpouring of condolences from across the globe, with tributes pouring in for a man who straddled both military and civilian leadership roles in Nigeria.