The Federal Government is set to pilot the National Artisan Skills Acquisition Programme (NASAP) this year, targeting 3,000 artisans for six months of intensive training across three selected states in 10 high-demand construction trades.

The initiative is aimed at equipping Nigerian youth with practical, market-ready skills while improving housing quality and addressing the shortage of skilled labour in the construction sector.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa presented NASAP to stakeholders at the 6th National Council on Skills, chaired by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, according to a statement published on Sunday on the Ministry’s website.

The programme aims to professionalize artisanship, bridge the construction skills gap, and improve building standards nationwide.

It will roll out in three phases: a 2025 pilot targeting 3,000 artisans, a nationwide scale-up in 2026, and the creation of Regional Centres of Excellence in 2027. The pilot states and start date is yet to be announced.

“The Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has formally presented the National Artisan Skills Acquisition Programme (NASAP) to stakeholders at the 6th National Council on Skills (NCS), chaired by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, atthe Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The Minister described NASAP as a flagship intervention under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, designed to deliver practical, market-ready skills to Nigerian youth and raise the standard of housing delivery across the country,” the statement read in part.

It added, “NASAP is structured to roll out in three phases:

“2025 – Pilot implementation in select states (3,000 artisans).

“2026 – Nationwide rollout.

“2027 – Establishment of Regional Centres of Excellence.”

Dangiwa noted that poor workmanship continues to compromise quality and safety in both public and private housing projects, stressing that NASAP is not just another training scheme, but a national effort to restore quality and connect skills to jobs.

Vice President Shettima described the initiative as timely and visionary, adding that, if effectively implemented, it could significantly address the country’s persistent construction skills deficit.

The six-month training will combine classroom instruction, hands-on practicals, mentorship, and jobsite exposure, focusing on the following 10 high-demand construction trades:

Bricklaying and Masonry

Plumbing and Pipefitting

Electrical Installations

Carpentry and Woodwork

Painting and Decorative Finishes

Welding and Fabrication

Tiling and Floor Finishing

POP and Screeding

Upholstery and Furniture Craft

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

A key component of the programme is Craft-Hub, a digital platform that profiles certified artisans, making it easy for developers, contractors, and the public to find and hire skilled professionals, much like a ride-hailing app for artisans.

Training will be conducted at existing Building Craft Training Schools in Kuje and Yaba, while new centres are planned for Imo and Yobe States to expand training capacity and reach more participants.

To ensure sustainability, NASAP will run through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework with initial funding from the Ministry.

Additional support is expected from partners, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme, German Agency for International Cooperation, Japan International Cooperation Agency, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-aligned private investors.

Following the programme’s presentation, the National Council on Skills advised the Ministry to collaborate closely with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to ensure that NASAP’s curriculum is fully aligned with national certification standards.