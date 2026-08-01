Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets N120.4 million preview record in Nigeria

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set a new record for the biggest preview opening in Nigerian box office...

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set a new record for the biggest preview opening in Nigerian box office history, grossing N120.4 million ahead of its nationwide release.

According to data from Film Intelligence, the superhero blockbuster surpassed the previous record for preview screenings, underscoring the growing commercial strength of Hollywood franchise films in Nigeria.

The record-breaking performance comes as cinemas continue to enjoy strong audience turnout for big-budget releases, with industry projections indicating that the film could exceed N500 million during its opening five-day run.

What they are saying

According to Nigerian box office numbers despite Spider-Man’s record-setting previews, The Odyssey remained the highest-grossing title during the week, adding N63.6 million between Monday and Thursday to take its cumulative earnings to N423.8 million after two weeks in cinemas.

However, industry analysts expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to overtake the Christopher Nolan epic when full weekend box office figures are released.

Other films also posted notable performances during the week. Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life increased its cumulative earnings to N826.2 million, reinforcing its position as the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2026.

Meanwhile, The Return of Omotara Johnson reached N97.4 million, Moana closed the week with N95.9 million, Supergirl surpassed N168 million, while Evil Dead Burn approached the N50 million mark.

More insight

The Nigerian performance mirrors the film’s strong international debut.

In the United States, Spider-Man: Brand New Day generated a record $72 million in preview ticket sales, setting a new benchmark for the biggest domestic preview opening in Hollywood history and surpassing the previous record held by Avengers: Endgame. The film is projected to earn between $260 million and $280 million during its opening weekend.

The simultaneous record-breaking performances in Nigeria and the United States reinforce the continued box office appeal of the Spider-Man franchise and highlight the growing significance of the Nigerian theatrical market for major Hollywood releases.

What you should know

The Nigerian box office has continued to post record-breaking performances for Hollywood releases over the past year, highlighting the market’s growing appetite for blockbuster franchises. In July 2026, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey grossed N215.5 million in its opening week, ranking among the five biggest Hollywood debuts ever recorded in West Africa. The film later strengthened its run, surpassing N423 million within two weeks and establishing itself as one of the region’s highest-grossing international releases.

The momentum follows a string of strong performances from major studio releases. In July 2025, Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps crossed N100 million during its opening weekend in Nigeria, finishing with N107.6 million after three days to become the country’s biggest Hollywood debut of the year at the time. The result highlighted the sustained appeal of superhero franchises among Nigerian cinema audiences despite softer performances in some international markets.