Odyssey grosses N215 million, ranks among biggest Hollywood films in West Africa

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has grossed N215 million in its first week in Nigerian cinemas, putting the Hollywood epic among the biggest.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has grossed N215 million in its first week in Nigerian cinemas, putting the Hollywood epic among the biggest-grossing international film releases ever recorded in the West African market according to data from Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria.

The film’s opening places it fifth on the list of the biggest Hollywood releases in the region, behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which leads with N318.5 million. Avengers: Endgame follows with N304.9 million, while Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War recorded N245.5 million and N225 million, respectively.

The strong debut adds to an already impressive global run for The Odyssey, which has emerged as one of the biggest releases of 2026. The film, directed by Nolan, is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

What they are saying

According to the Nigerian box-office data for the period July 17 to July 23, 2026, The Odyssey generated N215.53 million in its first seven days, with the film recording its strongest performance during its opening weekend.

The film opened on Friday, July 17, with N40.08 million before jumping to N49.05 million on Saturday. Sunday contributed another N41.19 million, bringing the three-day weekend total to N130.32 million.

The weekend accounted for about 60.5% of the film’s entire first-week gross, showing that the bulk of its initial box-office earnings came during the traditional Friday-to-Sunday period.

The film then added N19.28 million on Monday, followed by N19.99 million on Tuesday and N22.27 million on Wednesday. It closed its first week on Thursday, July 23, with another N23.67 million.

The figures were recorded across 66 locations, with 54 locations polled on Thursday. The film was distributed by Nile Univ and carries a 15 rating.

Global perfomance

The strong debut adds to an already impressive global run for The Odyssey, which has emerged as one of the biggest releases of 2026. The film, directed by Nolan, is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The film follows Odysseus, King of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War. His return takes him across the seas and through encounters with mythical creatures and supernatural forces, while his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus, wait for him in Ithaca.

The Odyssey was produced on an estimated budget of $250 million, making it one of the most expensive productions of Nolan’s career. The film was also shot entirely using IMAX 70mm film cameras, adding to its premium cinema appeal and positioning it as a major draw for large-format screens.

What you should know

The Nigerian box office is also recording strong performances from local productions, with Call of My Life continuing its impressive cinema run. The film added N32.3 million in its tenth week, taking its cumulative gross beyond the N800 million mark. Before then Call of My Life, had already surpassed N628 million at the Nigerian box office in June 2026.

Call of My Life has now strengthened its position as one of the biggest Nollywood releases of all time, ranking fifth among Nollywood films and eighth overall. At its current pace, the film is expected to surpass Michael and Black Panther in the coming week.

The Return of Omotara Johnson retained second position during the week, grossing N33.7 million, while Moana recorded a strong second week, taking its cumulative earnings to N72.2 million.

Remi & Nneoma also joined the N100 million club, ending the week with a cumulative gross of N101.3 million. Supergirl crossed the N155 million mark, while Evil Dead Burn remained the strongest-performing newer release behind the leading titles.