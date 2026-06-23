Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life has surpassed N628 million at the Nigerian box office, cementing its status as the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2026 and one of the strongest-performing local releases in recent years.

Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life has surpassed N628 million at the Nigerian box office, cementing its status as the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2026 and one of the strongest-performing local releases in recent years.

The milestone was announced by the film’s producers and distributors, Film one Entertainment who disclosed that the movie has now become the first Nollywood title to gross more than N600 million outside the traditional December holiday release window.

According to industry figures shared over the weekend, Call of My Life has also climbed to become the seventh-highest-grossing Nollywood release in the West African market and has maintained its position as the number-one film at the box office for six consecutive weekends.

What they are saying

The film’s distributors celebrated the milestone in a post on X, thanking moviegoers for their support.

“Call of My Life just crossed a massive N628 million at the box office, and the records keep coming,” the company stated.

The distributors added that the film is now the highest-grossing Nollywood title of 2026, the first Nollywood release to exceed N600 million outside December, and the number-one film in cinemas for six consecutive weekends.

Despite a relatively slower weekend for cinemas overall, competition behind the top spot remained active.

Iwe Ala: An Ojude Oba Story led the chasing pack, generating N17.4 million in its second week of release. On Different Grounds followed closely with N13.7 million, while Michael added another N13.5 million during its ninth week in cinemas, highlighting the film’s continued appeal among audiences.

Disclosure Day rounded out the top five with N11.4 million in ticket sales.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that Call of My Life crossed N222 million at the Nigerian box office earlier in its theatrical run, setting several industry records along the way.

At the time, the film became the highest-grossing romance title of 2026 and the first Nollywood production to record a 20% weekend-on-weekend increase in ticket sales.

The movie debuted strongly during the May 15–17 weekend, earning N76.5 million in its opening weekend and N78.2 million cumulatively in its first few days, making it one of the strongest Nollywood romance openings of the year.

Directed and edited by Dammy Twitch and written by Uzoamaka Power, the romantic comedy follows Soluchi, a hopeless romantic recovering from heartbreak after being abandoned by her former lover, Kalu. Her life takes an unexpected turn when a work-related phone call introduces her to Eli, opening the door to a new chapter in her search for love.

The film features an ensemble cast including Uzoamaka Power, Zubby Michael, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Justin Chukwudi Ugonna, and Ezekiel. The production was led by producer Blessing Uzzi and line producer Abisola Yussuf, with original music and score composed by Cobhams Asuquo.