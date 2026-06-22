The Nigerian Navy has recovered approximately 63,290 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, and intercepted a vehicle allegedly used in an illicit petroleum distribution network in Rivers State.

The Nigerian Navy has recovered approximately 63,290 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, and intercepted a vehicle allegedly used in an illicit petroleum distribution network in Rivers State.

The development was disclosed by the Director of Naval Information, Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, the Navy’s ongoing anti-crude oil theft campaign across the Niger Delta.

The latest discovery comes just three days after the Navy announced the interception of approximately 103,500 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel concealed in 375 sacks aboard a wooden boat at the APS Limited Jetty in Woji, Rivers State, highlighting the persistence of illegal refining and petroleum distribution networks operating across the region.

According to the Navy, personnel deployed to the Okolomade Community axis of Abua-Odual Local Government Area acted on credible intelligence indicating the movement of suspected illegally refined petroleum products through the area.

What they are saying

During the operation, naval operatives conducting a search within the Orashi Forest intercepted a silver Toyota Camry suspected to be transporting illegally refined diesel.

According to Folorunsho, a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 17 sacks containing suspected illegally refined AGO.

“During the operation, within the Orashi Forest, the team intercepted a silver Toyota Camry suspected to be conveying illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO),” he said.

Further exploitation of the area revealed additional concealed stockpiles hidden beneath thick vegetation at multiple locations within the forest.

“Subsequent ground searches resulted in the recovery of an additional 56 sacks of suspected illegally refined AGO strategically dispersed across the area.

“In total, the operation led to the recovery of 73 sacks containing approximately 63,290 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO, as well as the vehicle believed to have been used for transportation,” Folorunsho added.

The Navy said the discovery exposed the growing use of remote forest corridors and hidden storage locations by criminal networks involved in the illegal refining and transportation of petroleum products.

According to the statement, the operation disrupted another critical link in the illicit petroleum supply chain used to move products from remote locations into commercial distribution channels.

The recovered products were handled in accordance with existing regulations, while the vehicle was secured for further investigation and necessary action.

Get up to speed

Operation DELTA SENTINEL has become one of the Nigerian Navy’s principal strategies for combating crude oil theft, illegal refining and petroleum product smuggling across the Niger Delta.

On June 19, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Navy intercepted approximately 103,500 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel and uncovered a suspected illicit petroleum distribution route in Rivers State.

Between January and March 2026, the operation led to the dismantling of 22 illegal refining sites and the recovery of more than 457,000 litres of stolen crude oil and refined petroleum products.

One of the operation’s most notable successes came on February 13 with the interception of the vessel MV Amukpoye, which was found carrying 180 tonnes of suspected illegally sourced diesel. Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

What you should know

The latest seizure forms part of a broader crackdown by the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies on crude oil theft and illegal refining operations in Nigeria’s oil-producing communities.

In April, naval personnel intercepted two vessels carrying 939 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude oil valued at more than N4 billion, leading to the arrest of 26 crew members.

On March 27, the Navy recovered more than 20,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and dismantled an illegal refining camp in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Defence Headquarters also disclosed that troops operating under Operation DELTA SAFE destroyed 101 illegal refining sites and arrested 219 suspects involved in crude oil theft and related offences during the first quarter of 2026.

The sustained operations are part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb oil theft, safeguard national revenue and disrupt criminal networks operating within Nigeria’s petroleum sector.