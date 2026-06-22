The Lagos State Government has commenced enforcement actions against waste dumping on roads, directing motor parks and garages across the state to maintain proper sanitation and ensure appropriate waste disposal.

The Lagos State Government has commenced enforcement actions against waste dumping on roads, directing motor parks and garages across the state to maintain proper sanitation and ensure appropriate waste disposal.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, during a meeting with stakeholders at the ministry over the weekend.

The government said the move is part of efforts to implement the directive of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the emergency evacuation of waste from Lagos roads.

The Commissioner said transport unions must take responsibility for keeping parks and garages clean while discouraging indiscriminate waste disposal and illegal trading within their areas of operation. The enforcement exercise will involve collaboration between government agencies and transport unions to improve sanitation across the state.

What they are saying

Osiyemi said the state government will establish a Waste Police comprising members of transport unions across all local government areas to monitor motor parks and surrounding areas.

“Transport unions must ensure that their parks and garages are always kept clean and discourage indiscriminate trading and improper waste disposal within their areas of operation.”

“The Ministry would commence enforcement activities to ensure that all motor parks and garages are properly maintained and that waste is disposed of appropriately.”

The Commissioner stated that roads are not refuse dumps and that the Waste Police will monitor compliance to ensure that waste is not indiscriminately discarded around motor parks and garages.

More Insights

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have agreed to collaborate to maintain cleanliness across roads, parks and garages.

The state government also declared zero tolerance for waste dumping on roads and urged transport operators to support efforts aimed at improving environmental sanitation.

Lagos State Deputy Chief of Staff, Sam Egube, said transport operators globally work with governments to monitor transport infrastructure and urged stakeholders to support efforts to address waste disposal challenges.

Hon. Sola Giwa urged NURTW and RTEAN to take responsibility as partners in waste management by ensuring compliance across their parks and garages.

LAWMA Managing Director, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said waste management cannot be handled by the agency alone, requiring collaboration with transport unions spread across the state.

LAWMA evacuates about 13,000 tons of waste daily across Lagos, while transport unions move an estimated 22 million commuters every day.

Gbadegesin said the partnership with transport unions would help promote proper waste disposal practices and enable faster reporting of indiscriminate dumping across communities.

What you should know

The latest enforcement follows previous measures by the Lagos State Government aimed at reducing illegal waste disposal and improving environmental compliance.

In June 2025, the state government announced penalties for illegal dumping of refuse or littering, including fines and possible jail terms.

Illegal dumping of refuse or littering attracts a N250,000 fine or up to three months’ imprisonment.

Repeat offenders may face harsher penalties under the state’s environmental regulations.

The government warned that dumping waste in drains, medians and road setbacks contributes to flooding, affects public health and damages the appearance of the city.

Developers and builders were also warned against dumping construction materials on roads or drainage channels, with offenders facing prosecution and possible sealing of structures.

The Lagos State Government said it will continue enforcement activities to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and maintain cleaner public spaces across the state.