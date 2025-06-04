The Lagos State Government announced that illegal dumping of refuse or littering will attract a N250,000 fine or up to three months’ jail term.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement on the government’s official Facebook page.

He warned that repeat offenders would face harsher penalties, stressing that dumping waste in drains, medians, or road setbacks causes flooding, harms public health, and spoils the city’s appearance.

“The Lagos State Government on Tuesday read the riot act to all residents of the state who brazenly defy and disobey environmental laws, saying henceforth, the full force of the law would be brought to bear on them.

“Speaking during a media briefing, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab said a stiff penalty of about N250,000 fine or up to three Months Imprisonment awaits Anyone Caught Dumping Refuse Illegally or Littering The Environment as provided Under The Lagos Sanitation Environmental Law Provisions, adding that serial Offenders Will Face even Stiffer Punishments,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the government has arrested and prosecuted over 3,000 environmental offenders and is ramping up enforcement and public awareness campaigns.

Wahab also warned developers and builders against dumping construction materials on drains or roads, adding that offenders would face prosecution and have their structures sealed.

More insights

Open defecation and urination remain prohibited in Lagos, with over 1,710 public toilets available across the state. Wahab urged residents to utilize these facilities and called on squatters occupying pedestrian bridges—where open defecation and criminal activities occur—to vacate immediately.

The government reiterated the ban on street trading on roads, medians, open spaces, and walkways, emphasizing that trading should be confined to designated markets and stalls.

Residents and businesses were encouraged to engage only approved private waste management operators (PSPs) and to pay waste disposal bills promptly to ensure uninterrupted service. A helpline is available for reporting uncollected waste.

The ban on unregistered cart pushers remains in effect, given their link to indiscriminate dumping. Enforcement teams from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, KAI, and LAWMA are actively prosecuting violators.

Looking ahead, enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics will commence on July 1, following an 18-month moratorium. This move aligns with the state’s commitment to ending plastic pollution and coincides with World Environment Day on June 5.

Wahab concluded by urging Lagos residents to maintain a clean environment during the upcoming Ed-eil-Kabir festivities and beyond.