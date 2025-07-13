Natural gas has been identified as a transformational fuel for Africa’s development, capable of bridging energy poverty and driving industrial growth.

This was the consensus among energy experts and government functionaries at Asharami Square 2.0, held in Lagos on July 11, 2025.

The Asharami Square 2.0 forum, organised by Sahara Group, is the second edition of the company’s flagship platform aimed at promoting sustainability through effective media advocacy.

The forum highlighted the need for $100 billion annually to scale Africa’s energy infrastructure, vital for expanding access and driving industrial growth. Although the continent holds over 7% of global gas reserves, it consumes less than 5% a gap experts say demands urgent investment, financing reforms, and supportive policies.

“At the second edition of Sahara Group’s thought leadership forum, Asharami Square, energy experts and government functionaries unanimously affirmed natural gas as Africa’s transformational fuel for bridging energy poverty while powering industrialisation.

“The forum, which was held today in Lagos, Nigeria, highlighted Gas as the bridge between energy access and renewable transition, the need for $100 billion annual investments in African energy infrastructure, and the Media’s critical role in shaping accurate energy transition narratives,” Sahara Group said in a press release.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, his Senior Technical Adviser, Mr. Abel Nsa, said much of Africa’s gas remains stranded due to insufficient infrastructure.

“We need pipelines that connect supply sources to demand centres, virtual pipelines that reach underserved areas, and financing frameworks that incentivise private-sector participation,” he said.

Nsa also warned that gas flaring continues to undermine power generation capacity and economic value. He reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s commitment under its ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative to drive domestic utilisation through major pipeline projects and clean cooking programmes.

Representing keynote speaker Dr. Justice Derefaka, Mr. Frank Mmamelu, Asset Manager PSC at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), emphasised the socio-economic benefits of gas, highlighting its potential to reduce poverty, support agriculture, improve household energy access, and address gender inequality.

He called for capacity development across the gas value chain and urged a shift away from the export of unrefined resources.

The Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, highlighted the critical role of gas in balancing energy equity and development, especially in regions still lacking reliable electricity and clean cooking options.

Panel insights on unlocking Africa’s gas sector

The event featured a panel discussion with Ijeoma Isichei (Head of Business Development – Gas, Sahara Group), Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel (Head of Integrated Gas Ventures, Asharami Energy), Olurotimi Famoroti (CEO, First Independent Power Limited – FIPL), Mobolaji Sunmoni (Senior Infrastructure Finance Professional), Abel Nsa (Senior Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources – Gas), and Dr. Adeola Yusuf (Journalist and Energy Communication Researcher).

They shared insights on financing hurdles, investor-friendly policies, and the media’s role in accelerating gas development across Africa.

Abel Nsa noted that the long development cycle of gas infrastructure poses challenges to project bankability, particularly in the absence of supportive financing frameworks.

He emphasised the need to make such projects more attractive to financiers, stressing that while objectives are clear, securing investment remains a hurdle.

Mobolaji Sunmoni called for a blended finance model, saying public or concessional capital should come first to reduce risks for private investors.

“Concessionary finance must come in first. It’s cheaper, patient, and helps de-risk the project before commercial investors come in,” he said.

Sunmoni added that local pension funds and sovereign-backed bonds could be structured to fund modular gas infrastructure.

Isichei and Lucciano-Gabriel stressed the need for clear regulations and stable policies to draw long-term capital.

Olurotimi Famoroti highlighted the need for infrastructure to be demand-driven and linked to power or industrial users.

“Without end users like power plants or industries, gas infrastructure becomes stranded,” he said.

Dr. Adeola Yusuf underscored the media’s role in promoting transparency and citizen engagement. He urged government agencies to improve data access and drew attention to women’s underrepresentation in energy reporting.

“The media must go beyond figures. Tell human-centred stories, demand transparency, and ensure that the voices of women are not left out,” he said.

He also cited NEITI data warning that unchecked gas flaring could cost Nigeria over $4.5 billion in the next decade.

The panel ended with a unified call for greater collaboration among government, private investors, local financiers, and the media to unlock Africa’s gas potential.