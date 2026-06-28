Ikeja Electric appoints Ogochukwu Onyelucheya as Acting CEO

Ikeja Electric has appointed Mrs. Ogochukwu Onyelucheya as its Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen leadership and accelerate operational performance.

Ikeja Electric has appointed Mrs. Ogochukwu Onyelucheya as its Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen leadership and accelerate operational performance.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement issued in Lagos by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, and reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Onyelucheya succeeds Mrs. Folake Soetan, who has led the electricity distribution company as Chief Executive Officer since 2020.

What they are saying

According to the company, the leadership change is aimed at deepening innovation, improving customer service, and driving sustainable growth across its operations.

Chairman of Ikeja Electric, Kola Adesina, said Onyelucheya’s appointment would build on the gains already recorded by the company while positioning it for its next phase of growth.

“Ogochukwu brings leadership experience, strategic clarity, and execution discipline. We are confident in her ability to build on the foundation already laid,” Adesina said.

He added that her leadership would help advance innovation, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen customer-focused growth initiatives.

Responding to her appointment, Onyelucheya described the opportunity to lead Ikeja Electric as a privilege and pledged to build on the company’s existing achievements.

“Taking responsibility for building on the strong foundation at Ikeja Electric is a privilege,” she said.

She reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing service delivery, strengthening customer trust, and delivering sustainable value to stakeholders.

“We will remain focused on sustainable performance and delivering greater value,” she added.

Get up to speed

Onyelucheya brings more than two decades of experience spanning the banking and energy sectors.

Over the course of her career, she has led strategy, financial control, and operational transformation initiatives, with expertise in process digitisation, automation, and revenue assurance programmes.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Nnamdi Azikiwe University and a Master’s degree in Finance and Financial Law from University of London.

She is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

The Board of Ikeja Electric expressed confidence in her ability to lead the organisation through its next phase of development.

More insights

The company also paid tribute to outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Folake Soetan, describing her tenure as transformative.

Adesina said Soetan played a pivotal role in strengthening the organisation and positioning it as a more resilient and customer-focused utility company.

“Folake has been instrumental in transforming Ikeja Electric into a more resilient organisation,” he said.

According to him, her leadership fostered innovation, improved operational efficiency, enhanced stakeholder confidence, and supported the company’s long-term sustainability objectives.

Reflecting on her tenure, Soetan described her time at the company as an honour and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the organisation’s employees and stakeholders.

“It has been an honour to lead Ikeja Electric and work with a committed team,” she said.

She added that she would continue contributing to the broader development of Nigeria’s energy sector in her new role.

What you should know

The leadership change comes months after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) sealed the headquarters of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) in Alausa, Lagos, over alleged violations of consumer rights.

The commission said the action was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka, stated at the time that the enforcement action was aimed at protecting consumer interests and ensuring regulatory compliance.