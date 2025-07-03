Telecommunications companies, 9mobile and MTN, have announced that the National Roaming deal recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will be rolled out before the end of this month across Nigeria.

This means that customers of 9mobile will be able to access network service anywhere MTN’s network is available across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Obafemi Banigbe, disclosed this on Thursday during a joint press conference hosted by the two companies to shed light on the deal.

“We are currently testing the service in some regions just to make sure that we are working correctly without any interruption. We expect that all our tests will be completed over the weekend.

“So, we expect that within the month of July, we will be able to have a rollout across the country based on the outcome of the tests that we have done,” Banigbe stated.

What the deal means for subscribers

With the national roaming deal, 9mobile subscribers will now be able to make calls, send SMS, and access data through MTN’s infrastructure in areas where 9mobile’s network doesn’t exist or is unreliable, enabling the telco’s sustainability.

For 9mobile, which has struggled with funding to expand coverage, it means coverage expansion at limited or no cost.

Instead of building out its own infrastructure, which is capital-intensive, it can now plug directly into MTN’s far-reaching network.

The deal marks a game-changing move for the two telecom operators and a giant leap toward broader network coverage and digital inclusion in Nigeria.

More insights

Speaking further on the deal, Banigbe said the partnership was a first in Nigeria and across West, Central, and East Africa, and would redefine connectivity for millions.

He emphasised the strategic importance of the collaboration and said it had been long anticipated by stakeholders.

“It is not a merger or coalition, but a commercial partnership focused on operational efficiency,” Banigbe clarified.

He added that the agreement reflects 9mobile’s strategy to build only where necessary and share where possible.

Banigbe noted the move would enhance customer experience and reduce capital expenditure, attracting more telecom investors.

“This collaboration allows expansion without duplicating infrastructure, which is highly capital-intensive in telecom.

“With Nigeria’s population expected to hit 400 million in 20–25 years, and 70% under 30, the market remains ripe for growth,” he said.

Also speaking on the deal, MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Karl Toriola, who was represented by the company’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, said the agreement exemplifies “co-opetition”, a blend of cooperation and competition in telecom.

“This is pioneering. We are proud to move from pure rivalry to cooperation in efficiency, while still competing in service and innovation,” she stated.

What you should know

The planned rollout of National Roaming follows NCC’s approval of the deal between the two companies.

The agreement would span three years, allowing 9Mobile subscribers to access and roam on MTN Nigeria’s expansive network infrastructure across the country.

The National Roaming deal has been in the works since 2020, when the NCC allowed both mobile network operators (MNOs) to trial the services for three months between August 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020.

The trial covered a few local governments, designated as the National Roaming geographic area, in Ondo State.