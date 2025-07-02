The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved a three-year national roaming agreement between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (9Mobile), enabling 9Mobile subscribers to access MTN’s network infrastructure across the country.

In a statement released to the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public, MTN Nigeria confirmed that the agreement would span three years, allowing 9Mobile subscribers to access and roam on MTN Nigeria’s expansive network infrastructure across the country.

Under this arrangement, 9Mobile users can now seamlessly access MTN’s network coverage in locations where 9Mobile lacks adequate infrastructure.

“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTN Nigeria or the ‘Company’) hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved a three-year national roaming agreement between MTN Nigeria and Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (9Mobile).

“The agreement allows 9Mobile subscribers to roam seamlessly on MTN Nigeria’s network, fostering industry collaboration and enhancing operational efficiencies. By leveraging our extensive coverage, 9Mobile can provide mobile communication services to its customers,” the statement read.

Improved collaboration and operational efficiency

According to MTN, the agreement will foster industry collaboration and enhance operational efficiencies.

It also provides an opportunity for the sustainability of the telecommunications industry and promotes better use of existing infrastructure while expanding access to mobile connectivity.

MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola expressed optimism about the deal and its broader impact on the sector.

“This agreement represents a significant step in our commitment to driving industry collaboration, improving customer experience, and supporting the NCC’s vision of a fully connected Nigeria.

Delivering the scale required for telecommunications services in Nigeria requires strong collaboration between the private sector, public sector, and long-term investors. This agreement demonstrates what we can achieve when we collaborate, and we are delighted to announce it today after months of groundwork,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s mobile subscriptions in Nigeria crossed 172 million as of March 2025, with MTN alone accounting for 90.4 million active lines, representing 52.48% of all mobile connections in the country.

In contrast, 9Mobile holds just 2.8 million active subscriptions, accounting for a mere 1.72% of the market share. The operator has faced a consistent decline in customer base due to years of poor service quality.

Unlike other major operators, which recorded subscriber growth between February and March 2025, 9Mobile’s figures remained static. Nairametrics noted that the stability recorded between February and March is attributable to customers’ inability to port out of the network in the period.

The NCC has consistently advocated for telecom operators to adopt infrastructure sharing models such as shared towers and fibre networks as a way to reduce capital and operating costs while expanding access.

Recall that in 2020, the commission first approved a trial roaming service between MTN and 9Mobile in Ondo State, with the goal of evaluating its impact on service delivery.

That pilot was part of a broader strategy to create a competitive and sustainable telecom market, one that prioritizes access over proprietary infrastructure expansion.