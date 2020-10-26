Connect with us
nairametrics

Mobile

NCC grants national roaming services approval to MTN, 9mobile

MTN and 9mobile have been granted approval by the NCC to carry out a trial on national roaming services for a period of 3 months.

Published

9 mins ago

on

Prof Umar Danbatta, Senate to confirm reappointment of Danbatta as NCC boss

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that it granted two mobile network operators, MTN and 9mobile, approval to carry out a trial on national roaming services for a period of 3 months.

According to the NCC, the trial started on August 1, 2020, and is expected to end on October 31, 2020.

While making the disclosure on Sunday, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, said the primary objective of the National Roaming Service is to encourage network resource sharing among operators.

With the approval, the telecommunication firms are expected to configure their networks to begin test and simulation for customer experience. The trial covers a few local governments, designated as the National Roaming geographic area, in Ondo State.

Roaming service enables a mobile subscriber to automatically make and receive voice calls, send and receive data, or access other services when travelling outside the coverage of a particular network geographical area by utilizing the network coverage of other networks.

GTBank 728 x 90

Danbatta disclosed that the National Roaming Services would lead to operational expenditure (OPEX) optimization and capital expenditure (CAPEX) efficiencies capable of freeing up resources to expand mobile network coverage to unserved and underserved communities across the country.

He said the measure is also expected to lead to improved quality of service delivery to subscribers.

Danbatta said, “The successful implementation of the trial will enable 9Mobile subscribers to access MTN network service within the National Roaming trial geographical areas without the need for an MTN Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card.”

GTBank 728 x 90

What this means: National roaming services means that subscribers in Nigeria can seamlessly make calls in areas of the country where their network operators do not cover, because such networks have entered into an agreement with other operators that have services in those geographical areas.

The subscribers to the various telecoms are already enjoying these services from their network providers, when they travel outside the country.

Related Topics:

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Business

Airtel denies giving free N1,000 recharge

Airtel has dismissed claims that it gave away free airtime to its subscribers.

Published

7 days ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Then and now: Nigeria's telecommunication history 

Airtel Nigeria has denied rolling out free N1,000 recharge to its numerous subscribers.

This was disclosed on Monday, by a source in the Telco, who preferred to be anonymous as he is not permitted to talk officially on behalf of the company.

He said, “Airtel is not giving out airtime worth N1,000. It is not true.”

Efforts to get the official response from Airtel Nigeria were abortive, as its Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Emeka Opara refused to pick calls or respond to inquiries sent to him as at the time of this report.

The denial came after an alleged hacker, Anonymous took to Twitter asking Airtel Nigeria’s subscribers to check their balance that they have been credited with N1,000 airtime.

GTBank 728 x 90

However, following the claim by Anonymous, many Airtel subscribers on Twitter claimed to have received the free airtime in their phones.

Some reactions from subscribers on Twitter

GTBank 728 x 90

Continue Reading

Mobile

MTN, Glo, Airtel, 3 others increase assets by N804.09 billion

MTN, Glo, Airtel and 3 others increased their assets by N804.08 billion or 0.38% in 2019.

Published

1 week ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Data War: MTN edges our Airtel for first time in 5 months as 493,556 subscribers dump Glo, 9mobile , MTN is winning the data war, as 1.88 million subscribers dump Glo, 9mobile, Data War: MTN gains 8.18 million subscribers in 2019, as Airtel edges Glo, 9mobile

MTN Nigeria, Glo, Airtel Nigeria, and three other Mobile Network Operators in Nigeria have increased their assets by N804.08 billion or 0.38% in 2019.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Communications Commission in its 2019 Subscribers/Network Data Report released recently.

READ: NCC sanctions Airtel, 9mobile for misconduct

The 2019 Subscriber/Network Data Report stated that the total value of assets in the industry increased from N2.11trillion in 2018 to N2.91trillion as of the end of 2019.

According to the report, MTN reported the highest value in assets in 2019 at N1.53trillion, indicating a 63% increase from N939.56billion reported in 2018.

GTBank 728 x 90

The total value of Globacom’s assets as contained in the report as of the end of 2019 was N598.17billion, representing a 1% growth from N592.08billion in 2018.

READ: Value of shares traded by top 10 stockbrokers up 133% despite COVID-19

Airtel Nigeria’s assets grew by 43% in 2019 from N357.75billion in 2018 to N510.99billion as of the end of 2019.

GTBank 728 x 90

EMTS that operates as 9mobile grew its assets to N217.05billion in 2019 from N162.64billion reported in 2018, recording 33% growth in assets.

The report stated that Smile’s assets reached N22.9billion as of the end of 2019, growing by 0.4% from N22.8billion recorded in 2018.

READ: Thrive Agric drama: We only insure the farms, not funds of individual investors – Leadway Assurance

However, Ntel recorded 11% decline in the value of assets in 2019, from N34.23billion in 2018 to N30.58billion in 2019.

The NCC report stated that the mobile operators as of December 2019 recorded a total revenue of N1.96trillion as against N1.78trillion recorded in Year 2018.

Jaiz bank ads

This reflects an increase of 10.11% of the total revenue recorded by mobile network operators.

Fidelity ads

MTN recorded the highest revenue in 2019 at N1.17tn, while Ntel recorded the lowest sum of N4.61bn as of the end of 2019.

EMTS recorded a decline of 18% in revenue generated year-on-year.

READ: Partey Deal: Arsenal records a whopping £67 million deficit in summer of 2020 transfer window

According to the report, the company’s revenue declined from N169.15bn in 2018 to N138.67bn as of the end of 2019.

The report stated that the total operating cost of the Mobile Network Operators declined from N1.40tn in 2018 to N1.39tn as of the end of 2019.

READ: Ethereum robber transfers $1.5 million worth of Crypto

This indicates a slight reduction in operational cost of 0.53% from the figures reported in 2018.

Coronation ads

The NCC stated that the reduction in operating cost may have been as a result of investment in capital expenditure that was more efficient.

READ: Soybean Futures reach 2-year high, following U.S sales to China 

app

The industry regulator noted that Smile and Ntel recorded the highest percentage decline of 22% and 16% respectively in operating costs year-on-year.

Continue Reading

Mobile

MTN, Airtel, Glo, other Telcos’ operating costs drop to N1.756 trillion in 2019

The revenue of the Telcos increased from N 2.245 trillion in year 2018 to N 2.468 trillion as at the end of Year 2019.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

MTN, Airtel, Glo, other Telcos' operating costs drop to N1.756 trillion in 2019, Nigeria has one of the cheapest mobile data prices in Africa

MTN, Airtel, Glo and other Telco’s operating cost declined from N1.759 trillion in the year 2018 to N 1.756 trillion as at end of the year 2019. This represents a 0.2% loss within the period under review.

This was disclosed in the Nigerian Communication Commission’s Subscriber/Network Data report, which is based on the submissions received from MTN, Airtel, Glo, EMTS, Smile and Ntel among others, that was published on Tuesday.

READ: Airtel loses over 100,000 subscribers in one month, as Glo chases MTN’s market share

It is important to note that the data obtained were not limited to the GSM segment but included Fixed operators, Internet Service Providers (ISP) and other operators.

Breakdown: While MTN’s operating cost in Nigeria fell from N768.42 million in 2018 to N767.70 million in 2019, Airtel Nigeria’s cost increased from N281.89 million to N285.73 million within same period.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: ‘Banks lost N15billion to fraud, cyber-crime in 2018’

Glo, EMTS, Smile and Ntel spent N162.41 million against N169.85 million, N159.80 million down to N146.94 million, N12.33 million down to N9.51 million and N14.60 million against N12.24 million respectively.

According to the report, the revenue of the Telcos increased from N 2.245 trillion in year 2018 to N 2.468 trillion as at the end of Year 2019. This represents a 9.93% increase in revenue Year on Year.

GTBank 728 x 90

The total number of staff for responsive licensees at Year end 2019 stands at 14,828 staff composition.

READ: Nigerian fintech companies raised $600 million in five years – McKinsey Report 

For instance, the total number of Staff reported by the Mobile operators (MTN, GLO, Airtel, EMTS, Smile and Ntel) as at December, 2019 was a total of 7,750 recording.

They are 189 expatriates and 7,561 Nigerians. Further breakdown in this category as revealed by NCC, showed that 4,986 of the Nigerian Staff are Male while the outstanding 2,575 are female. Similarly, 185 are male expatriates and 4 are female expatriates.

READ: Data war: MTN takes over, gains 1.7 million subscribers, as Glo outshines Airtel in June

Jaiz bank ads

Towers across states
The report revealed that the top five states with highest number of towers are Lagos- 9,860; Ogun- 3,398; Rivers- 3,329; FCT- 3,034 and Oyo- 2,842; while the states with the least number of base stations are: Jigawa-316; Yobe- 422; Zamfara- 434; Gombe 521- and Kebbi- 561.

Fidelity ads

What it means: The number of existing base stations in the country invariably affects the quality of service (QOS) within the country thereby positively impacting the level of telephone penetration within the nation, which equates to attracting foreign investment and growth in the telecoms industry.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement