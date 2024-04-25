The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has authorized Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited to exclusively collect helicopter landing fees at all Nigerian aerodromes, helipads, airstrips, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, and oil platforms.

This directive is contained in an official memo signed by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and posted on the Ministry’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

According to the memo, all operators and stakeholders of civilian helicopter operations in Nigeria are mandated to immediately comply with the directive. The memo said non-compliance will result in sanctions.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Aviation, has granted exclusion right to Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited to collect helicopter landing levy at all aerodromes, helipads, air strips, FSPOs, FSOs, oil rig platforms in Nigeria.

“It is imperative that all operators and stakeholders fully comply with this mandate, by granting total access to Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited for the collection of the levy, effective immediately.

“Non-compliance with this directive will constitute a breach of this mandate and will be met with appropriate sanction,” the memo read in part.

More insight

In the memo, Minister Keyamo emphasized that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development will enforce this directive rigorously and take all necessary actions against any party that fails to comply.

Additionally, the memo highlighted that the Ministry will closely monitor all operators and stakeholders to ensure they grant complete access to Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited for the collection of the helicopter landing levy.

“The Ministry will enforce compliance without exception and will pursue all available remedies against any party that fails to adhere to this directive.

“Please, note that the Ministry of Aviation will be monitoring compliance with this mandate closely, and will take swift action against any violation,” the memo further read.