The Federal Government on Wednesday launched flight operations by Overland Airways at the newly reconstructed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who officiated the launch, described the airport as a strategic alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Keyamo stated that the government was finalising plans to deploy Customs, Immigration, Police, NDLEA, and other key agencies to the facility to ensure seamless passenger processing in the event of operational disruptions in Abuja.

“The Federal Government has inaugurated flight operations of Overland Airways at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger state.

“Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Airspace Development, inaugurated the flight operation in Minna on Wednesday. He said that the newly reconstructed airport would be an alternative to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” the NAN report read in part.

Keyamo also commended the political will demonstrated by Governor Umaru Bago, noting that the airport would enhance investment, create jobs, and significantly contribute to Niger State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), particularly in the agriculture sector.

More insights

In his remarks, Governor Bago expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his support in bringing the airport project to fruition.

He said the airport sits on 3,000 hectares of land and is undergoing several upgrades, including the renovation of the terminal and runway, construction of a modern terminal, and development of an aviation estate with 500 housing units.

The governor also disclosed that a fuel dump and a five-star Hilton hotel were under construction, alongside a 1,000-kilometre road network to support airport operations.

Additionally, he revealed that 180 containers currently at sea are expected to arrive at the airport, further underlining its potential to become a global aviation hub.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, who was also present at the inauguration, praised Governor Bago for his commitment to infrastructural development and applauded the aviation minister’s efforts in transforming the sector.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving citizens’ welfare and noted that food prices were gradually declining due to strategic interventions by the Tinubu administration.

Also speaking at the event, Capt. Edward Boyo, Founder and Managing Director of Overland Airways, assured the public of the airline’s commitment to providing excellent service. He also called for continued stakeholder support to sustain the momentum.

What you should know

Beyond commercial passenger services, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna has also been designated as the site for a $3.2 million Army Aviation Hangar.

In March 2024, the Nigerian Army Headquarters announced that plans for the project had been finalized, with funding to be provided by the Pan-African Business Forum as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The hangar is expected to accommodate 12 MD530 attack helicopters, 10 TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 8 Magnus light attack aircraft. These assets will support surveillance, reconnaissance, and patrol missions, enhancing operational efficiency for personnel based in Minna.

The facility is also intended to improve maintenance logistics by reducing turnaround time for aircraft servicing. However, there have been no confirmed reports indicating whether construction has officially commenced.