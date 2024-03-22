The Nigerian Army Headquarters has announced the finalization of plans for constructing a $3.2 million Army aviation hangar at the newly inaugurated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

Brigadier General Musa Alkali, the Coordinator of Nigerian Army Aviation, shared this information during his meeting with Governor Umar Bago of Niger, as reported by Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday.

Expanding on the details of the forthcoming Army aviation hangar at Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Brigadier General Alkali revealed that the project’s funding would be facilitated by the Pan-African Business Forum as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

He also clarified that the airport has successfully met all requirements outlined by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Aviation for the establishment of the hangar.

More insight

Brigadier General Alkali expanded on the plans for the Minna hangar, detailing its intended capacity upon completion. He outlined that the facility will house a total of 12 MD530 series attack helicopters, 10 TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 8 Magnus light attack aircraft. These assets will be pivotal for conducting surveillance, reconnaissance, and patrol operations, benefiting all personnel stationed in Minna.

He also noted that the establishment of the hangar will streamline aircraft maintenance processes, eliminating delays often encountered.

Furthermore, Brig.-Gen. Alkali said that the facility will offer a cost-effective parking solution for private jet owners, enhancing Minna’s appeal as a favorable aviation destination.

On his part, Governor Umar Bago shared his views, underscoring the significance of the hangar’s creation in Minna as a catalyst for economic advancement in the state.

Governor Bago emphasized the potential of this endeavor to inspire investor confidence, thereby paving the way for increased economic activity and development opportunities.

He lauded the Coordinator of the Nigerian Army Aviation for his proactive stance, describing it as a commendable display of forward-looking leadership.