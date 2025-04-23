The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that 501 blind candidates will sit for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide between April 28 and 29.

Chairman of the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), Prof. Emeritus Peter Okebukola, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing held in Abuja.

The JAMB Equal Opportunity Group was established in 2017.

The group is tasked with ensuring a fair and inclusive UTME process for visually impaired and other special needs candidates.

According to Okebukola, the examination for visually impaired and other special needs candidates will cover 20 subjects.

“The candidates take the same test papers as their sighted counterparts. Standards are not lowered in any form,” he said.

He emphasized that the process mirrors that of the general UTME to ensure equity and uphold academic standards.

Refund for 84 qualified candidates

Okebukola further revealed that 84 visually impaired candidates who have at least five credits in their Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will receive a refund of their UTME registration fees at their respective examination centres.

On the distribution of candidates across the 11 centres, Lagos has the highest figure with 107 registered candidates. It will be coordinated by Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University.

Kano follows with 91 candidates, coordinated by Prof. Muhammad Bello, former VC of Bayero University, Kano.

Abuja – 41 candidates, Prof. Sunday Ododo

Ado-Ekiti – 32 candidates, Prof. Rasheed Aderinoye

Okebukola noted that many of the centre coordinators are seasoned administrators and former university vice-chancellors.

70% of special needs candidates gained admission in 2024

He stated that in 2024, about 70% of the candidates under JEOG, including the visually impaired and albinos, gained admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

These candidates were admitted into courses including law, special education, computer science, medicine and surgery, various education disciplines, mass communication, civil engineering, pharmacy, nursing science, and business administration

Some of the institutions that offered admission to JEOG candidates include:

Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

Abia State University, Uturu

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko

Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna

Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo

Nile University, Abuja

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

University of Lagos

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

University of Ibadan

University of Ilorin

Others are scattered across the country.

What you should know

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced in February 2025 that all Foreign, Blind, Deaf, and Prison Inmates are to be exempted from pre-admission screening tests usually conducted by tertiary institutions in Nigeria in their institutions of choice.

This is part of a broader effort to promote inclusivity in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration processes and ensure they receive equal opportunities in accessing tertiary education.

Adebiyi added that the Board and the institutions will admit candidates who meet the minimum requirements and will monitor their academic progress. He also confirmed that JAMB will provide the list of special needs candidates to tertiary institutions annually as a guide for implementation.

The Coordinator noted that this initiative would eliminate barriers for disabled and incarcerated candidates who may not meet regular institutional screening requirements due to their unique circumstances.