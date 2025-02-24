The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has exempted foreign, blind, deaf, and prison inmates from the pre-admission screening tests conducted by tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This move is part of JAMB’s ongoing efforts to ensure inclusivity in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration process.

Gombe State JAMB Coordinator, Mr. Johnson Adebiyi, made this announcement during a visit to the Nigerian Correctional Service in Gombe as part of his advocacy efforts to sensitize inmates about the registration exercise.

Adebiyi stated that the advocacy visit aims to familiarize inmates with the Board’s facilities for seamless 2025 UTME registration and examination while also informing them about the registration requirements and available waivers for eligible candidates.

“The Board and Tertiary Institutions have resolved that all Foreign, Blind, Deaf and Prison Inmates are to be exempted from pre-admission screening tests in their institutions of choice,” he stated.

Special needs candidates

Adebiyi noted that JAMB is committed to fostering inclusivity in tertiary education by ensuring that candidates with special needs receive the necessary support and accommodations to provide equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their physical abilities or incarceration status.

“This waiver is an affirmative action meant to accommodate candidates with special needs. The Board and the tertiary institutions will ensure that special needs candidates, who meet the specified minimum requirements, are admitted and their progress monitored in their respective institutions for confirmation of the effectiveness of the policy as directed by the 2024 Policy Meeting on Admissions.”

He added that for every year preceding the admission exercise, the list of special needs candidates would be made available to various Tertiary Institutions for guidance and necessary action.

Adebiyi also noted that JAMB has put in place measures to prevent fraudulent activities, adding that the Board has successfully facilitated the placement of prison inmates into tertiary institutions to help reintegrate them into society after serving their terms.

Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Gombe, Mr. Victor Odafen, commended JAMB for the initiative, stating,

“We appreciate this initiative and will take all necessary measures to ensure that qualified inmates are ready to take advantage of this opportunity provided by JAMB and tertiary institutions.”

More insights

The Gombe State JAMB Coordinator emphasized that JAMB, through its policies, has continuously sought to create an educational system that does not marginalize any group. The exemption would remove barriers for those with disabilities and foreign applicants who often face challenges meeting institutional screening requirements due to their circumstances.