The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will on Tuesday, July 15, open applications for its Knowledge Acceleration Programme (KAP) Thematic Workshops, scheduled to be held in Abuja on August 4–5, 7–8, and 11–12, 2025.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s position as a thought leader in economic policy through targeted multidisciplinary research.

In a circular signed by Aderinola Shonekan, Director of the CBN Research Department, the apex bank invited researchers across academia and policy institutions to submit competitive proposals focused on key drivers of wealth creation, human development, and international competitiveness in Nigeria.

“Interested researchers are encouraged to submit proposals on multidisciplinary topics that contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s growth trajectory,” the circular stated.

Selected applicants to participate in interactive workshops

Selected applicants will participate in interactive workshops designed to refine their ideas through peer engagement and expert feedback.

According to the CBN, the immediate goal is to transform these proposals into working papers suitable for academic publication and policy application.

These workshops will also help pinpoint intervention areas that align with the Bank’s strategic priorities and enhance its role as a knowledge hub and key government advisor.

Proposal themes and submission guidelines

Applicants must select one of three thematic clusters:

Theme I: Development Cluster

Topics include economic growth, income distribution, and employment generation.

Focus on internal/external balances, capital flows (FDI and portfolio), domestic resource mobilization, exchange rate dynamics, and asset pricing.

Areas of interest include monetary economics, behavioral finance, fintech (evolution of money, digital assets), illicit financial flows, payment systems, systemic competition, and network externalities.

Proposals must be no longer than two pages, formatted in Georgia 11 pt, single-spaced, and emphasize the “What” and “Why” of the research concept. Tables, charts, references, and endnotes are exempt from the length requirement.

The CBN recommends endnotes over footnotes, and any standard referencing style, such as MLA, is acceptable. Authors must indicate the source of all figures and tables; original data should be clearly labeled as such.

Selected principal investigators (PIs) will be required to present their methodology and contextualize their research objectives within relevant academic literature during the workshop.

Focus on systemic financial risks

The CBN emphasized its interest in proposals that deepen understanding of systemic risks from non-bank financial intermediaries and how these risks affect monetary policy transmission, supervision, and financial stability goals.

Additional areas of focus include:

Reserve stability and differential fund flows

Off-balance sheet activities and self-regulation

Risk-based capital requirements

Advanced audit technologies under uncertainty and asymmetric information

“Thematic areas selected will help the Bank develop policy tools and forecasting models responsive to Nigeria’s evolving macro-financial landscape,” Shonekan added.

Deadline and submission link

Submissions open July 15 and close at midnight on July 22, 2025. Interested applicants must submit their proposals via the official portal: https://kapsubmissions.cbn.gov.ng

Successful applicants will be notified of the workshop schedule and venue by July 30, 2025.