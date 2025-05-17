The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged candidates who missed their rescheduled 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) due to genuine reasons to submit a formal complaint via its support platform.

This advisory was issued by the examination body through its official X handle.

JAMB directed affected candidates to raise a ticket on its official support site, explaining the reason for missing their scheduled examination and indicating a preferred location to retake the exam.

“Did you miss your scheduled examination for a genuine reason? Kindly raise a ticket to that effect on http://support.jamb.gov.ng stating why you missed the session and where you’d prefer to rewrite the exam,” the board stated.

How to raise a ticket

Visit http://support.jamb.gov.ng to submit a detailed explanation

The reason they missed the exam

The preferred exam centre for a retake

This system is expected to help JAMB process valid complaints quickly and make necessary arrangements for affected candidates.

Emergency support centre for candidates

The board also launched a Candidate Counselling Emergency Support Centre (CCESC) to assist candidates with urgent complaints and queries.

The new centre is designed to complement JAMB’s existing ticketing platform, which the examination body maintains is still the most reliable channel for candidate support.

“In addition to our usual and preferred ticketing platform for Candidates Support, JAMB has now opened a Candidate Counseling Emergency Support Centre (CCESC).

Members of the public, particularly Candidates with genuine concerns, can reach out to any of these officials: Gbenga, Yusuf, Dubem, Tony, Ogbonna, and Emma on 07002200016,” they said.

While unveiling the new emergency support option, JAMB reiterated that its digital ticketing platform remains the primary and most effective means of communication with the Board.

“Please note that the ticketing platform is still the primary and most effective method for communicating with the Board as it is fast and easy to use and also guarantees a quick reply,” the statement added.

What you should know

The support centre was launched days after JAMB announced it would reconduct the 2025 UTME for 379,997 candidates affected by technical errors across 157 centres in Nigeria.

The re-examination began on Friday, May 16, 2025, and affected candidates are being notified via SMS, email, phone calls, and through their JAMB profiles.

The errors were traced to an omission in the examination items in certain zones.

The Lagos operational zone was the most affected, with 65 centres and 206,610 candidates experiencing glitches.

The Owerri zone, covering parts of the South-East, also saw major issues, with 92 centres and 173,387 candidates affected.