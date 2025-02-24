The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), in partnership with Meta and Deloitte, has unveiled AKILI AI, an innovative AI-driven platform designed to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Africa.

The platform leverages Meta’s Llama Open Source model and other advanced AI technologies to equip MSMEs with tools to overcome critical challenges such as limited access to finance, difficulties in navigating markets, and a lack of tailored advisory support.

AKILI AI aims to unlock the full potential of African MSMEs, driving inclusive growth and sustainable development across the continent.

A game-changer for African entrepreneurs

During the launch, AUDA-NEPAD CEO Ms. Nardos Bekele-Thomas described AKILI AI as a significant milestone in the journey to empower African entrepreneurs.

According to her, by harnessing the transformative power of Meta’s Llama model and other AI technologies, the platform seeks to address the unique obstacles faced by MSMEs while fostering collaboration with key stakeholders, including governments, development partners, and international organizations, to ensure scalability and maximize impact.

She emphasized that the platform provides MSMEs with the tools needed to overcome challenges and contribute to sustainable development.

“The launch of AKILI AI marks a significant milestone in our journey towards empowering African entrepreneurs. By leveraging AI, we are providing MSMEs with the tools they need to overcome challenges and drive sustainable development. This platform is a testament to our commitment to innovation and inclusive growth,” said Bekele-Thomas.

She also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Meta and Deloitte, noting that AKILI AI demonstrates the potential of Meta’s Llama model to tackle real-world challenges faced by MSMEs.

“We believe this platform will be a catalyst for positive socio-economic change across Africa,” she added.

Democratizing technology

Speaking about the platform, Vice President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye at Meta, Kojo Boakye, highlighted the platform’s role in democratizing access to cutting-edge technology and unlocking Africa’s entrepreneurial potential.

“The launch of AKILI AI marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to cutting-edge technology and unlock Africa’s entrepreneurial potential. Leveraging the power of Meta’s Llama Open Source AI model, we are equipping MSMEs with the tools and resources necessary to drive innovation, create jobs, and build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Africans,” Boakye stated.

He further emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between governments, the private sector, and civil society in addressing the continent’s challenges and harnessing its opportunities.