The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of its 2025 mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, for candidates who missed both the main and resit exams, those affected by biometric verification failures, and a spill-over group from earlier sessions.

This was made known in a statement issued by Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D., Public Communication Advisor (PCA) to the Board.

Out of 96,838 candidates scheduled for the exercise, only 11,161 candidates sat for the exam.

Their results have now been released.

“Out of the 96,838 candidates scheduled for the mop-up exercise, the result of 11,161 who were present have been released,” the board stated.

JAMB stated that candidates unable to access their results likely failed to follow the required process of sending ‘UTMERESULT’ as a single word via text to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number they used during registration.

Nairametrics reported that a total of 96,838 candidates were rescheduled for the mop-up exam, which was held in 183 centres across Nigeria. The special consideration, which also covered 91,742 absentees from the main and resit exams, was a one-time concession granted exclusively for the 2025 admission cycle.

Update on fake admission letter syndicate

JAMB also provided a detailed update on the crackdown against a syndicate involved in producing fake admission letters for interested candidates in exchange for money.

This investigation was triggered by a complaint from JAMB and a joint press conference with the Nigeria Police Force held on April 13, 2024.

“With the assistance of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), the police successfully apprehended the 5 ring-leaders behind the scam.”

The five arrested ring-leaders confessed to producing the fake admission letters and are currently being prosecuted at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Over 17,000 fake admission letters

JAMB revealed that a total of 17,417 candidates were flagged as beneficiaries of the fake admission letter scheme. Between 2024 and May 2025, 6,903 of them were cleared after rectifying minor discrepancies.

This leaves 10,514 candidates referred to the nearest designated police investigation offices. Among them:

5,669 candidates were confirmed to have procured forged letters outrightly.

4,832 candidates had initially undisclosed admissions and were being processed under a ministerial waiver covering 2017 to 2020 but attempted to bypass the process by engaging the syndicate.

13 candidates flagged due to errors, asked to rectify anomalies

JAMB also flagged 13 other candidates over omissions or commissions in their admission process. Twelve of them registered in 2017, the year the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) was introduced.

The affected candidates are from:

Bayero University Kano (2)

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (2)

Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri (1)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (1)

Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (1)

Yaba College of Technology (1)

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye (1)

Osun State Polytechnic, Ire (1)

Ben Idahosa University, Benin City (1)

Obong University, Obong Ntak (1)

University of Ilorin (1)

JAMB stated that at its meeting on July 5, 2025, it resolved to allow the 13 candidates to rectify their anomalies and print new letters of admission, as they belong to the condoned batch of 6,903.

More Insights

The board disclosed that 1,532 candidates were warned but condoned. According to the Board, while their defence was difficult to believe, their institutions eventually processed their condonement properly.

“A total of 1,532 candidates, whose essential defence (though difficult to believe) was that they were not a party to the commissioning of the syndicate which helped facilitate their admission letters, are hereby warned and condoned because their institutions had eventually processed their condonement of initially undisclosed admission…”

The board said that 3,300 candidates who were not processed for legitimate or undisclosed admissions by their institutions remain under investigation.

JAMB also emphasized that its screening will continue and warned that candidates involved in admission fraud will face prosecution under the Examination Malpractices Act, regardless of age or who assisted them.