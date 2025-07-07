The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across several states in Nigeria between Monday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 10, 2025.

The agency issued the alert in its three-day weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, warning residents to prepare for stormy weather conditions in both northern and southern parts of the country.

For Monday, NiMet projected morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa. As the day progresses, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to affect Zamfara, Adamawa, Kebbi, Taraba, and Kaduna.

On Tuesday, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected across the northern states during the morning hours. However, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are forecasted for Bauchi, Taraba, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, and Adamawa later in the day.

By Wednesday morning, thunderstorms are anticipated in Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, and Gombe, followed by more storms over Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, and Zamfara later in the day.

Southern states region

In the South, cloudy conditions will dominate the morning hours, especially over coastal states such as Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa.

Later in the day, heavy rain showers are expected across several states, including Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Imo, Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu, and the entire coastal region.

For Tuesday, early morning rains are likely over Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom, followed by widespread rains across Ekiti, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Lagos in the afternoon and evening.

Similar patterns are expected on Wednesday with cloudy skies in the morning and isolated rain showers spreading throughout the entire southern region later in the day.

North-central region

NiMet’s outlook for the North-Central region shows a pattern of cloudy to partly cloudy weather in the mornings, followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.

On Monday, isolated thunderstorms and rain are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger, Benue, Plateau, and Nasarawa.

By Tuesday, these conditions are expected to continue with thunderstorms likely in FCT, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Niger. Similar weather is forecasted for Wednesday across the entire North-Central region.

Precautionary measures

NiMet urged Nigerians to exercise caution during the forecast period, especially in areas prone to thunderstorms, as strong winds may precede rainfall events.

The agency advised that loose objects should be secured to prevent damage or injury during windstorms.

The agency also recommended that residents unplug electrical appliances during heavy rain and avoid driving under intense rainfall conditions. It further warned the public to stay away from tall trees to avoid the risk of falling branches.

Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet to ensure safe flight planning and operations during the forecast period.