Senate declines motion to probe alleged fake agency’s N1.3 billion budget allocation

The Senate on Wednesday declined to immediately investigate the inclusion of the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) in the 2026 Appropriation Act, opting instead to await the outcome of an ongoing investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Senate on Wednesday declined to immediately investigate the inclusion of the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) in the 2026 Appropriation Act, opting instead to await the outcome of an ongoing investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The decision was taken during plenary after Senator Kawu Sumaila (APC, Kano South) moved a motion seeking an investigation into how the purported agency received a N1.3 billion allocation in the 2026 national budget.

The development comes a day after President Bola Tinubu directed the ICPC to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the alleged PFIPC, which the Federal Government has maintained was never created and has no legal backing.

What they are saying

While presenting his motion, Sumaila argued that the controversy surrounding the alleged agency had raised serious questions about the credibility of Nigeria’s budget preparation and appropriation process.

He noted that despite the Presidency publicly disowning the PFIPC, the agency was still listed in the 2026 Appropriation Act under Budget Code 0111062001 with an allocation of N1.3 billion.

“Senate notes that notwithstanding the executive’s public disapproval of this agency, the entirety was incorporated in the 2026 Appropriation Act under Code 0111062001 with a budgetary allocation of N1.3 billion.”

He therefore urged the Senate to investigate how the budget proposal was introduced, scrutinised and approved, as well as determine whether any funds had been released or spent under the budget line.

Responding, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, said the Presidency had already initiated an investigation into the matter through the ICPC.

“As I said earlier, the presidency has taken up this matter by directing that the ICPC should investigate fully how this matter came to be.”

Barau said the Senate should allow the anti-graft agency to complete its work before taking any legislative action.

“And I think ICPC has started. I believe that what we need to do at this stage is to have the report of the ICPC, and then we can act on that report and deal with it as we feel appropriate.”

More insights

The controversy surrounding the PFIPC escalated after Adeyemi Adeniyi Matthew publicly challenged the Presidency’s position that the organisation never existed.

During a media briefing last week, Adeyemi accused Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of issuing conflicting statements regarding both the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), and called for an independent investigation into the matter.

He also alleged that Gbajabiamila demanded money in connection with his purported appointment, claiming the Chief of Staff received N400 million through intermediaries and requested an additional N200 million. The allegations have not been substantiated, and Gbajabiamila has consistently denied any involvement.

Adeyemi further questioned the Presidency’s insistence that the PFIPC did not exist, arguing that references to both the PFIPC and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act, a claim that has fueled calls for further scrutiny of the budget process.

What you should know

President Tinubu’s directive to the ICPC extends beyond the activities of Adeyemi Adeniyi Matthew and seeks to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the alleged fake agency.

The anti-corruption commission has been mandated to investigate the authenticity of appointment letters and other official government documents allegedly used by those behind the scheme, as well as claims of presidential appointments that may have been used to obtain official recognition, diplomatic support and visa facilitation.

The probe will also examine the opening and operation of bank accounts linked to the purported agency, trace the movement of any funds connected to the matter, and determine whether public officials, financial institutions, intermediaries or private individuals played any role in facilitating or legitimising the alleged activities.

Beyond identifying those directly involved, the President also directed the ICPC to review weaknesses in government procedures that may have enabled the alleged scheme to gain credibility and recommend reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

To support the investigation, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government have been instructed to provide the commission with all relevant records, documents and assistance required for the timely completion of its investigation.