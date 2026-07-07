Tinubu orders ICPC probe into fake presidential agency within 30 days

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), a body the Federal Government says does not exist.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), a body the Federal Government says does not exist.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The latest order comes days after the Presidency, in a statement issued on July 1, said it had become aware of growing public interest surrounding Adeyemi Adeniyi Matthew, who had been presenting himself as the Director-General of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, entities the government maintained were never established by the Federal Government.

What the President is saying

The presidential directive follows nearly a week of public controversy surrounding Adeyemi Adeniyi Matthew and his claims of heading the purported council, with President Tinubu now ordering an official investigation into the matter through the ICPC.

The President directed the anti-corruption agency to conclude its investigation and submit a comprehensive report to him within 30 days.

Explaining the basis for the investigation, the Presidency said the council, being represented by Matthew, has no legal backing.

“The directive follows the discovery of the fictitious PFIPC, which was never established by the Federal Government of Nigeria and has no basis in any law, presidential instrument, executive approval, or other lawful act of Government,” the statement read in part.

The Presidency also said Matthew falsely presented himself as the Director-General of the organisation and claimed to be a presidential appointee.

Back story

The investigation comes after Adeyemi publicly rejected the Presidency’s denial of the agency and accused Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of making conflicting statements about the existence of both the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

Addressing journalists last week, Adeyemi called for an independent investigation into the two bodies and alleged that Gbajabiamila demanded financial inducements in connection with his purported appointment.

He claimed that the Chief of Staff received N400 million through intermediaries and sought an additional N200 million, allegations that have not been substantiated.

Adeyemi further argued that references to both the PFIPC and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act, questioning how the government could now insist that the organisations never existed.

Scope of the investigation

President Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate not only Matthew’s activities but also any collaborators and the broader circumstances that may have enabled the alleged fake agency to gain an appearance of legitimacy.

The investigation will cover the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other government documents, claims of presidential appointments used to obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation, as well as the opening and operation of bank accounts in the names of the purported government agencies.

It will also examine how false government documents were created and used, trace any funds connected to the alleged scheme, and determine whether any public officials, financial institutions, intermediaries or private individuals played roles in facilitating the activities.

The President also instructed the commission to identify weaknesses within government institutions that may have been exploited and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

All Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been directed to cooperate fully with the ICPC by providing all relevant records and information required for the investigation.

Emphasising the administration’s position, the Presidency said:

“President Tinubu stated that the integrity of the Presidency and the institutions of the Federal Government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service.”

The President further directed that anyone found culpable should be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

What you should know

The Presidency’s directive comes amid fresh developments in the controversy.

On Tuesday, July 1, former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for further investigation over allegations linked to his time in office. The development marks the latest twist in the widening investigation surrounding the alleged activities of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The controversy first entered the public spotlight in June after the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, issued a public disclaimer stating that the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) did not exist under the Tinubu administration and that no appointment had been made for anyone to head such an organisation.

Since then, the matter has generated political controversy, with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) calling for Gbajabiamila’s removal, while former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Chief of Staff pending an investigation into allegations made against him.