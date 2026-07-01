Former Minister Uche Nnaji arrested by DSS and handed over to ICPC

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for further investigation over allegations relating to his time in office.

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for further investigation over allegations relating to his time in office.

According to a report by NTA citing security sources, Nnaji was arrested on Wednesday morning at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu following a request from the ICPC, which is investigating petitions concerning the management of the ministry during his tenure, NTA reported.

Following his arrest, the DSS transferred Nnaji to the ICPC, where he is expected to face further questioning as part of the commission’s ongoing investigation.

What they are saying

The report noted that the anti-graft agency had issued several invitations to the former minister, but he allegedly failed to honour them, prompting the commission to seek the assistance of the DSS in effecting his arrest.

Neither the DSS nor the ICPC had issued an official statement on the arrest as of the time of filing this report.

Sources familiar with the matter told NTA that the ICPC’s investigation stems from petitions alleging irregularities in the administration of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology during Nnaji’s tenure.

The nature of the allegations has not been officially disclosed, and it remains unclear whether formal charges will be filed after the investigation.

Get up to speed

The former minister had been the subject of several media investigations over the authenticity of his academic credentials.

Reports alleged that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and the National Youth Service Corps questioned documents submitted during his ministerial confirmation process.

However, Nnaji consistently denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated.

In November 2025, he instituted legal action against the University of Nigeria, seeking to compel the institution to release his official academic transcript, arguing that the document would clarify the controversy surrounding his educational qualifications.

Subsequent commentaries and reports have presented differing accounts regarding the status of his academic records, with the matter remaining before the courts.

What you should know

Nnaji served as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology from August 2023 until his resignation in October 2025.

His exit from the Federal Executive Council came amid controversy surrounding allegations that he submitted forged academic and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates during his ministerial screening.

At the time of his resignation, Nnaji maintained that stepping down was not an admission of wrongdoing but a decision to allow due process to take its course while legal proceedings continued.

The arrest comes as anti-corruption agencies continue investigations into allegations involving current and former public officials. The ICPC is empowered to investigate and prosecute cases involving corruption, abuse of office and other related offences in Nigeria’s public sector.

While the arrest marks a significant development in the commission’s investigation, it does not amount to a finding of guilt. Under Nigerian law, suspects remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.