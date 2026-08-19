LASEPA seals establishments, scrap yards over environmental violations in Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed several establishments and scrap yards in Agege and Mushin over persistent violations of environmental regulations.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed several establishments and scrap yards in Agege and Mushin over persistent violations of environmental regulations.

The agency disclosed this in a statement issued on its X page on Wednesday.

The affected facilities were sealed for offences including noise pollution, air pollution, environmental pollution, absence of required e-waste permits and failure to comply with LASEPA’s directives, despite repeated warnings and abatement notices.

What LASEPA is saying

LASEPA said the enforcement exercise was carried out in line with directives of the Lagos State Government to ensure compliance with environmental laws, protect public health and promote a cleaner and safer environment across Lagos. The agency said the affected establishments had been given several warnings, abatement notices and opportunities to correct the identified violations but failed to implement the required measures.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), on Tuesday, sealed several establishments across Agege and Mushin areas of Lagos State for persistent violations of environmental regulations, despite repeated warnings, abatement notices, and several opportunities granted to enable compliance with the Agency’s directives,” the statement read in part.

LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting public health and preserving the environment through regular monitoring and enforcement.

Ajayi warned that LASEPA would continue to intensify enforcement against individuals, businesses, religious organisations and corporate bodies whose activities pose risks to the environment and public health.

He urged business owners, facility operators, religious institutions, scrap dealers and residents to adopt environmentally responsible practices, obtain the necessary permits and approvals, comply with regulatory requirements and cooperate with the agency.

Affected establishments and scrap yards

In Mushin, LASEPA sealed Akorohunfayo Central Mosque on Akorohunfayo Street, Fadeyi; Holy Temple of Christ on Ayetoro Street, behind NIPCO Filling Station; Christ Covenant Gospel Church, Western District, along Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi; and Christ Apostolic Church (Oye Iyanu) at Church Bus Stop, Itire, for noise pollution.

Biolarique Bakery Academy on Mushin Road was sealed for non-compliance with LASEPA directives.

Tiles & Marbles on Silver Street, Olorunsogo, was sealed over air pollution.

Abubakar Scrap at Pipeline, Ifako-Ijaiye, and Benjamin Scrap Yard and Starlas and Sons Scrap Yard at Oko Oba, Ladoje Street, were among the affected scrap yards.

Jamin Scrap Yard at Jungle Bus Stop, Iju Road, and a scrap yard on Olu Aina Street, Daleko, Mushin, were also sealed.

The affected scrap yards were cited for environmental infractions including the absence of e-waste permits, environmental pollution and failure to comply with LASEPA directives.

What you should know

The latest enforcement is part of LASEPA’s continued monitoring and enforcement of environmental regulations across Lagos, with the agency maintaining that repeated violations and failure to implement corrective measures can lead to the sealing of facilities.

In June 2026, LASEPA sealed several hotels, churches, lounges and other establishments across the state over noise pollution and other environmental violations.

The exercise, conducted in collaboration with the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), followed reports of persistent noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

Earlier in August, LASEPA also sealed 12 establishments in the Ijora Causeway and Apapa areas of Lagos for persistent violations of environmental regulations.

The affected businesses in the earlier exercises had repeatedly failed to comply with environmental requirements despite warnings, abatement notices and opportunities to address the identified infractions.

The repeated enforcement exercises indicate that LASEPA has maintained an active compliance and enforcement drive across different parts of Lagos, particularly against establishments that continue to violate environmental regulations after being given opportunities to make corrections.