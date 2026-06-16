The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed several hotels, churches, lounges and other establishments across the state over noise pollution and other environmental violations.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed several hotels, churches, lounges and other establishments across the state over noise pollution and other environmental violations.

The enforcement action was carried out by LASEPA in collaboration with the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), following reports of persistent noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

According to a statement posted on LASEPA’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the exercise was conducted on Monday, June 15, 2026, following the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

The action forms part of the Lagos State Government’s continued efforts to enforce environmental regulations and protect residents from environmental nuisances.

The affected establishments were cited for violations including noise pollution, obstruction of official duties, air pollution and failure to comply with regulatory directives.

What they are saying

Several establishments across Lagos were sealed after repeated warnings and failure to comply with environmental regulations, with LASEPA listing churches, hotels, lounges, bars and a gas station among those affected.

LASEPA sealed Golden Click Hotel at Cados Road, Baruwa, Lagos, for non-compliance with the Agency’s directives. 14:02 Lounge & Bar at Command Road, Aralamo Bus Stop, Ipaja, Lagos, and Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Olumuyiwa Jacobs Street, Aguda, Surulere, were sealed over noise pollution.

Max Lounge at Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, was sealed for noise and air pollution, while PetroSafe Gas Station at Ijesha Road was sealed for obstruction of duty and non-compliance.

Other affected establishments included Kilo Hotel, The Hotel Macs, Hotel Bel Am, Fecomillion Hotel, Serena Hotel and Suites, CitiLounge and Gariot.

LASEPA also stated that the enforcement followed repeated warnings issued to the affected establishments, as the agency continues efforts to ensure compliance with Lagos environmental laws.

More insight

Speaking on the enforcement operation, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting public health and ensuring a cleaner and safer environment across Lagos State.

“Environmental compliance is a collective responsibility. Individuals and corporate organisations must adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations.”

“LASEPA will continue to intensify enforcement actions against violators to curb environmental nuisances and protect residents from the harmful effects of pollution.”

Dr Ajayi urged residents and business owners to adopt environmentally responsible practices and cooperate with regulatory authorities.

LASEPA said it will continue to deploy lawful measures to enforce environmental standards and promote a healthier and more sustainable Lagos for residents.

What you should know

The latest enforcement comes as the Lagos State Government continues to intensify compliance checks across different sectors as part of efforts to improve public safety and environmental standards.

In May 2026, the Lagos State Government sealed multiple commercial and residential properties across Lekki and Ikeja over failure to comply with mandatory elevator safety regulations.

The action followed an earlier directive, requiring building owners, facility managers and developers to register and obtain safety certification for elevators in their buildings by March 31, 2026.

The directive formed part of broader efforts by the state government to strengthen safety standards in buildings across Lagos.

The government has continued to emphasise that compliance with environmental and safety regulations remains mandatory for businesses, property owners and residents across the state.