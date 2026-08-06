LASEPA seals 12 establishments over environmental violations in Lagos

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has sealed 12 establishments for violating environmental regulations across Lagos.

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has sealed 12 establishments for violating environmental regulations across Lagos.

The enforcement action was disclosed by LASEPA in a statement published on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

According to the agency, the affected businesses, located in the Ijora Causeway and Apapa areas, were shut down after repeatedly failing to comply with environmental regulations despite several warnings, abatement notices and opportunities to address the identified infractions.

What they are saying

LASEPA said the affected establishments were sealed after persistent violations of environmental regulations and failure to implement corrective measures issued by the agency.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, sealed several establishments across Ijora Causeway and Apapa areas of Lagos State for persistent violations of environmental regulations despite repeated warnings, abatement notices, and several opportunities granted to enable compliance with the Agency’s directives.”

“The affected facilities were found to have contravened various environmental regulations and failed to comply with corrective measures issued by the Agency.”

The agency stated that the enforcement exercise reflects its commitment to ensuring compliance with environmental standards and safeguarding public health across Lagos State.

More insight

LASEPA identified the affected establishments as Helmar Building Materials at 8 Ijora Causeway, Ijora; Laprivad Nigeria Ltd. behind Funky Yetty along Ijora Causeway; Innocast Nigeria Ltd. on Saka Alao Street, Apapa; and Body Language Shipping and Cargo on Liverpool Road, Apapa.

Other affected establishments include Laodo Control Jetty on Creek Road, Adaps Nigeria Ltd. on Solomon Agbontan Road and Kehdi Equipments Ltd. on Burma Road.

Bulus Hotel on Kofo Abayomi Street, Park Inn Hotel on Caulcrick Road, Mandarin Supermarket on Warehouse Road, Hamada Enterprises and Infinity Pirelli Tyres, both on Warehouse Road, were also sealed.

LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, said the agency would continue monitoring compliance, enforcing environmental regulations and taking action against activities that threaten public health and the environment.

Ajayi urged businesses and residents to embrace environmentally responsible practices and work with the agency to promote a cleaner, healthier and pollution-free Lagos.

What you should know

In June 2026, LASEPA sealed several hotels, churches, lounges and other establishments across Lagos over noise pollution and other environmental violations.

The enforcement exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) following reports of persistent noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

The affected establishments were cited for offences including noise pollution, air pollution, obstruction of official duties and failure to comply with regulatory directives.

The action formed part of the Lagos State Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen environmental compliance and protect residents from environmental nuisances.

The latest enforcement exercise underscores the state government’s continued resolve to enforce environmental laws and ensure businesses operate in line with established environmental standards.