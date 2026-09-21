Canada tightens Atlantic immigration rules for applicants with employment changes

Canada has introduced new instructions for applicants under the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) whose employment situation changes while their permanent residence applications are being processed. Under the updated rules, applicants affected by changes to their employer, job or employer ownership may have 90 days to submit additional documents, CIC News first reported. Failure to provide […]

Canada has introduced new instructions for applicants under the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) whose employment situation changes while their permanent residence applications are being processed.

Under the updated rules, applicants affected by changes to their employer, job or employer ownership may have 90 days to submit additional documents, CIC News first reported.

Failure to provide the required documents within the deadline could result in refusal of the permanent residence application.

The changes were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on as part of updated guidance for officers handling AIP applications.

What they are saying

Previously, officers were instructed to place affected applications on hold while waiting for the required documents. The updated guidance introduces a specific deadline and sets out how officers should handle different employment changes.

The Atlantic Immigration Program is a permanent residence pathway for skilled foreign workers and international graduates who want to live and work in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Applicants must have a qualifying job offer from an employer designated by the relevant Atlantic province. The province must also endorse the job offer before the applicant can submit a permanent residence application.

The updated instructions cover three situations involving changes to an applicant’s employment:

A change in ownership of the employer

A change in the applicant’s role or employment terms with the same employer

A move from one designated employer to another

What happens if an employer changes ownership?

The updated rules now specifically address situations in which an AIP applicant’s employer changes ownership while the permanent residence application is pending.

In such cases, the relevant province must reassess the employer and the applicant’s endorsement. This includes determining whether the employer remains designated and whether the applicant continues to have provincial support.

If the province continues to support the applicant, the permanent residence application can continue, provided the applicant submits the required updated documents within the 90-day period.

If provincial support is withdrawn, the officer is instructed to refuse the permanent residence application. Applicants whose employer changes their employment terms, such as wages, occupation or working conditions, may also need to update their immigration documents.

A change in position that results in a different National Occupational Classification (NOC) or Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities (TEER) code can trigger the requirement.

The applicant must submit an updated provincial endorsement certificate reflecting the new job information and an updated Offer of Employment to a Foreign National (IMM 0157) through IRCC’s web form within 90 days.

Get up to speed

Earlier, on September 17, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Canada had increased processing-time estimates for several temporary residence applications from Nigeria, based on the latest IRCC update.

For Nigerian applicants, study permit processing rose from nine to 10 weeks, while visitor visa processing increased from 84 to 87 days. Super visa processing also moved from 44 to 46 days, while work permit processing remained unchanged at 10 weeks. Nairametrics

The latest changes to the Atlantic Immigration Program add another layer for applicants already in the permanent residence process, particularly those whose jobs, employment terms or sponsoring employers change while their applications are pending.

What you should know

Canada has made several changes to its immigration system in 2026 as it manages temporary and permanent residence applications.

Earlier, on January 22, 2026, Nairametrics reported that more than 1.8 million temporary resident permits were expected to expire in Canada by the end of 2026, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The affected permits cover international students, foreign workers and visitors.

On March 31, 2026, Nairametrics also reported that Canada would increase permanent residence application fees from April 30, with increases ranging from C$15 to C$85 across different immigration categories. Under the Atlantic Immigration Class, the fee for the principal applicant and accompanying spouse or common-law partner increased from C$950 to C$990, while the Right of Permanent Residence Fee rose from C$575 to C$600.