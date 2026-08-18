Uche Montana’s Second Chances debuts with 5.3 million views on YouTube

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Montana has recorded another major digital milestone, as her latest movie, Second Chances, amassed 5.3 million views on YouTube shortly after its release.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Montana has recorded another major digital milestone, as her latest movie, Second Chances, amassed 5.3 million views on YouTube shortly after its release.

The movie, which premiered on August 15, 2026, was released through Montana’s official YouTube channel, Uche Montana TV.

It stars Montana alongside Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye and reality television personality and actress Bambam Olawunmi.

Uche Montana has built a growing presence in Nollywood as an actress and filmmaker, with her recent productions also recording significant traction on digital platforms. Her expanding YouTube audience has increasingly provided a direct distribution channel for her film projects.

What the data is saying

Checks by Nairametrics show that Second Chances hit 5,339,654 on YouTube, highlighting the strong audience demand for Montana’s latest production at the time of publication.

The film tells the story of three women facing different personal challenges but connected by a common need for a fresh start. According to the film’s description, the drama explores themes of resilience, forgiveness, new beginnings and the courage to rebuild one’s life after difficult experiences.

The strong opening adds to Montana’s recent run of successful digital releases and reinforces her growing role as a top producer with the largest YouTube movie channel.

With more than 1.8 million subscribers on Uche Montana TV, the actress has an established audience base from which to launch her productions. The platform also gives her access to real-time performance data, allowing her to track audience interest through views and engagement.

Get up to speed

Montana began her acting career in 2015 with Poison Ivy before gaining wider recognition through the Africa Magic series Hush, which ran from 2016 to 2017.

Her performance on the series earned her the MAYA Awards Africa for Best Supporting Actress and helped establish her as one of Nollywood’s recognisable television actresses.

She has since featured in productions including Banana Island Ghost, The Eve, Made in Heaven, Thin Line and Behind the Scenes, while expanding into screenwriting and film production.

What you should know

Montana’s latest milestone follows the strong performance of Monica, which premiered on her YouTube channel on March 7, 2026.

The movie surpassed 13 million views within two weeks, according to earlier checks by Nairametrics, averaging nearly one million views per day during its early run.

Its sequel, Monica 2, also generated significant traction after its May 2 premiere. The movie recorded approximately 4.4 million views within its first 15 hours, after Montana announced that it had crossed 1.3 million views just four hours after release.

The performances point to the growing commercial appeal of direct-to-consumer film distribution, as Nigerian filmmakers increasingly use YouTube to reach audiences without depending entirely on cinema releases, television licensing or third-party streaming platforms.

For producers, the model can provide greater control over distribution while creating opportunities to monetise large audiences directly and build long-term value around their film catalogues.