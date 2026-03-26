Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Montana has recorded a major digital milestone as her latest release, Monica, surpassed 13 million views on YouTube within just two weeks of its debut, reinforcing the growing dominance of online streaming in Nigeria’s film industry.

The movie, which premiered on March 7, 2026 via her YouTube channel, has attracted over 13.2 million views as of press time, with early traction showing an average of nearly one million views per day according to checks by Nairametrics.

The strong performance places Monica among a growing list of Nollywood titles achieving viral success through YouTube-first distribution.

About the film

The film stars John Ekanem alongside Montana and tells the story of a dedicated woman balancing family obligations with personal ambition while navigating complex emotional relationships.

Its themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience have resonated widely with audiences, fueling engagement and repeat viewership.

In a statement shared with her audience, earlier, Montana expressed gratitude for the milestones at each point from 5.1 million in four days, to 9.2 million in 9 days and many more, describing it as a reflection of perseverance and faith amid challenges.

She noted that the rapid growth in viewership shows the power of consistent storytelling and audience connection in the digital age.

The film’s performance aligns with a broader industry shift, where Nollywood producers increasingly leverage YouTube to reach global audiences directly, bypassing traditional cinema and distribution bottlenecks.

More insight

Uche Montana, born Uche Nwaefuna, has built one of the most influential YouTube platforms in Nollywood, boasting over 1.3 million subscribers. Since her debut in 2015, she has risen steadily in the industry, earning accolades including a Best Actress nomination at the 2025 AMVCAs.

With Monica continuing to gain momentum, its trajectory suggests it could join the ranks of Nollywood’s highest-performing online releases, further cementing Montana’s role in shaping the industry’s digital future.

She also starred in Funke Akindele’s box-breaking Behind the Scenes, which grossed over N2.5 billion across Nigeria and Ghana.

What you should know

Nairametrics had previously reported similar viral successes within the industry. Filmmaker Omoni Oboli saw her film Love in Every Word generate over 11 million views within seven days of its release in March 2025.

According to data reviewed by Nairametrics, the movie recorded 11,502,105 views within its first week before going on to surpass 20 million views within three weeks, highlighting the accelerating pace of digital consumption.

Likewise, actress and producer Bimbo Ademoye recorded strong early traction with her romantic comedy Where Love Lives, which amassed over 6 million views within 72 hours of release in December 2025. Data checks showed the film reached 6,041,086 total views shortly after debuting with 2.5 million views on its first day.

Reports say these milestones point to a structural shift in Nollywood’s distribution model, with YouTube emerging as a powerful platform for both reach and monetisation through advertising, brand deals, and subscriber growth.