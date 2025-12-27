Bimbo Ademoye’s new romantic comedy, Where Love Lives, has amassed over 6 million views in just 72 hours, after debuting to 2.5 million views on its first day, according to analytics from her channel Bimbo Ademoye TV.

Data checks by Nairametrics show that the movie has amassed a total of 6,041,086 views since its release on December 24, 2025.

Produced by Bimbo Ademoye in partnership with A3 Studios, the film stars Uzor Arukwe, Chioma Nwosu, and Osas Ighodaro, and follows a couple navigating the reality of life inside one of Lagos’ most exclusive estates, where status, secrets, and relationships collide.

The early momentum has already exceeded internal industry expectations and is making the film a case study in audience demand for digital-first distribution.

With a total subscriber base of 1.3 million people, Ademoye has one of the biggest Nollywood channels for a movie producer.

The surge places Where Love Lives ahead of previous breakouts like Ademoye’s “Love In Every Word,” which crossed 4.3 million views in its first 72 hours earlier this year.

Performance of other Nollywood titles

It’s another signal that Nollywood is cultivating its own YouTube blockbuster economy, driven by star-led channels, micro-studio partnerships, and algorithm-optimized romantic comedies.

This comes against the backdrop of YouTube’s strengthening pipeline for Nigerian releases. In 2025, channels like Omoni Oboli’s Digital Tribe have posted a string of multi-million-view successes, helping position YouTube as a parallel cinema for audiences priced out of traditional theatres or living outside major cities.

For example, ‘Love In Every Word’, which starred former BBNaija housemate, Bammy, raked in 20 million views three weeks after its release and 4.3 million views in its first 72 hours.

The platform’s ecosystem characterised by free-to-watch titles, subscriber-driven marketing, and low-friction access, continues to reshape Nollywood’s commercial model and offers a template for scalable revenue without major studio intermediaries.

What you should know

The success also marks a milestone for Ademoye’s evolution from actor to producer-creator. Her career began in 2014 with the short film Where Talent Lies, which earned recognition at the Africa International Film Festival.

She credits filmmaker Uduak Isong for mentorship and her first feature film role in It’s About Your Husband (2015). A run of comedic and drama roles followed, including Backup Wife (2017), earning her multiple nominations and Sugar Rush (2019), one of Nigeria’s most successful box office titles of the decade.

Ademoye’s wider breakthrough came through Anikulapo (2022), where her performance drew continent-wide attention. She won Best Actress in a Comedy TV Series at the 2023 AMVCA for Selina, further solidifying her status.

Recently, she has shifted toward content ownership, building a direct-to-audience model on YouTube that prioritizes monetization transparency, global reach, and the ability to retain rights over her catalogue. This approach makes her part of a growing Nollywood cohort treating film output as intellectual property portfolios, rather than single releases dependent on cinema or licensing deals.