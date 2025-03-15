Omoni Oboli’s latest film, Love in Every Word, has garnered 11 million views on YouTube within just seven days of its release.

The romantic drama, which premiered on March 15, 2025, has captured widespread attention

According to data reviewed by Nairametrics, the film amassed an impressive 11,502,105 views within a week.

Within the first three days, it had already surpassed 4.3 million views, signaling strong audience interest. However, the film’s trajectory was briefly interrupted when it was removed from the platform following a copyright infringement claim filed by Canadian-based network engineer Chinonso Obiora Skyberry.

Oboli, an acclaimed actress, filmmaker, and producer, took to social media to announce that the dispute had been resolved, allowing Love in Every Word to return to YouTube. Since then, the film has continued its rapid streaming rise, drawing praise for its engaging storyline and the on-screen chemistry between lead actors Uzor Arukwe and Bamike “Bambam” Olawunmi.

Penned by Mfon-Abasi Michael Inyang, the Nollywood rom-com follows the journey of two individuals from vastly different backgrounds who must navigate personal fears, societal expectations, and the clash of cultures in their pursuit of love. Set against the backdrop of a fast-paced world where ambition often overshadows romance, the film poses a poignant question: When destiny offers a chance at love, will they take the leap?

What to know

Oboli, a veteran of the Nigerian film industry, has consistently pushed the boundaries of Nollywood storytelling.

The 46-year-old studied French at the University of Benin before honing her craft at the New York Film Academy. Over the years, she has written and directed a string of acclaimed films, including Being Mrs. Elliott, The First Lady, Wives on Strike, and Moms at War.

Her film Anchor Baby won her international recognition, earning Best Actress honors at both the Harlem International Film Festival and the Los Angeles Movie Awards in 2010. She also co-produced The Rivals, the first Nigerian film to premiere at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival, where it received a three-star rating from judges.

Last year she produced The Uprising: Wives on Strike which went on to gross over N100 million in cinemas. The movie also generated N10 million in presale vouchers before its release date at cinemas.

Despite facing legal challenges, including a copyright dispute over Okafor’s Law in 2017, Oboli has cemented her reputation as a formidable force in Nollywood. With Love in Every Word breaking records on YouTube, she continues to shape the global perception of African cinema, proving that Nollywood’s reach extends far beyond the silver screen.