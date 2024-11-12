Nollywood’s latest success story, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3, has achieved a significant box office milestone, grossing N110 million in the 3 weeks ended Nov 10.

Directed by Omoni Oboli, the film has quickly gained traction, adding to the legacy of the Wives on Strike series.

Debuting with a strong opening weekend at N28.2 million, the film has maintained a steady upward momentum.

Released on October 17, The Uprising amassed an impressive N40.1 million during its second weekend from October 18-20, signaling strong interest from audiences nationwide.

Between October 25 and 31, it added another N27.2 million to its box office total, driven by sustained viewer enthusiasm.

The film’s presale campaign was also a success, with pre-sale vouchers contributing an additional N10 million in revenue, reflecting high anticipation for this latest instalment in the franchise. As of last week, it reached N68.2 million

Backstory

The Uprising continues the widely acclaimed Wives on Strike series, first launched in 2016, which has captivated Nigerian audiences with its blend of humour, social justice themes, and dynamic storytelling.

However, this third instalment ventures into darker and more intense territory, telling the gripping story of a mother’s relentless mission to rescue her kidnapped son.

The storyline introduces high-stakes elements, drawing both long-time fans of the series and new viewers, all while maintaining the franchise’s commitment to powerful social commentary.

The film’s emphasis on themes of family, courage, and sacrifice resonates deeply with audiences, marking a notable shift from the lighthearted tone of previous entries.

Omoni Oboli’s direction explores the lengths to which individuals go to protect their loved ones, adding a fresh dimension to the franchise and setting The Uprising apart from its predecessors.

More insights

Featuring a cast of renowned Nollywood talents, The Uprising includes celebrated actors such as Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, and veteran actress Hilda Dokubo.

The film also showcases prominent actors Tomiwa Tegbe, Segun Arinze, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu, and Okey Bakassi, each delivering impactful performances that heighten the film’s emotional intensity and thematic depth.

The Uprising’s strong performance shows Nollywood’s ongoing growth and ability to compete with international releases at the Nigerian box office. As the franchise attracts both dedicated fans and new viewers, it reflects the wider trend of Nigerian audiences embracing local content that resonates with their experiences and values.

The success of The Uprising further highlights Nollywood’s potential as a burgeoning cultural and economic powerhouse, capable of producing box office hits that appeal to diverse audiences and tackle socially relevant themes.

With The Uprising marking a shift toward higher-stakes narratives, the franchise exemplifies Nollywood’s readiness to evolve and expand, offering a glimpse into the promising future of Nigerian cinema.