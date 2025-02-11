Nollywood’s latest release, Summer Rain, directed by TV personality and filmmaker Adenike Adebayo-Esho, has made an impressive debut at the Nigerian box office, grossing N18 million within its first three days in cinemas.

Between its release on February 7 and February 9, Summer Rain topped the charts as the most-watched film in cinemas, surpassing Something About the Briggs, which grossed N15.2 million and has now reached N50.8 million after two weeks.

It also outperformed Everybody Loves Jenifa by Funke Akindele, which grossed N13.1 million within the same period, contributing to its cumulative total of N1.8 billion after nine weeks in cinemas.

Released on February 7, the romantic drama features an ensemble cast, including Kalu-Anaga Emmanuel, Kayode Jnr Ojuolape, Tina Mba, Genoveva Umeh, Michael O. Ejoor, Bolaji Ogunmola, Lateef Adedimeji, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and more.

Directed by Adenike Adebayo-Esho and written by Owumi Ugbeye, Summer Rain follows two friends on a decade-long journey to discover they are each other’s soulmates.

What to know

Other movies that performed well at the box office over the weekend include Den of Thieves 2, which grossed N9.7 million over the weekend, bringing its total earnings to N141.3 million in its fifth week.

Mufasa earned N9.2 million over the weekend, pushing its total to N583.9 million after eight weeks in cinemas. Another new release, Lover Hurts, made its debut with N8.3 million.

Summer Rain’s director, Adenike Adebayo-Esho is a Nigerian filmmaker, actress, and TV personality known for her acting, direction, and storytelling.

She has built a reputation for creating compelling narratives that resonate with audiences. Before stepping into the world of filmmaking, Adenike pursued a career in law, working as an Administrative Hearing Officer in the U.S. and as a contract attorney before transitioning to Nollywood.

Her journey into the entertainment industry began with her popular YouTube channel, where she shared film reviews, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes content.

Over time, she moved into directing and producing, establishing herself as a prominent filmmaker in Nigeria’s growing cinema industry.

Adenike has directed and produced several projects, including Looking for Baami (2019), where she also starred alongside top Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye, and Reach (2020).

She is also the creative mind behind multiple web series, including Tanwa, Chemistry, and 360WithAbby, all available on YouTube.

Her latest work, Summer Rain, marks another milestone in her career, establishing her as one of Nollywood’s rising directors.